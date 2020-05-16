Local Matters

May 16, 2020 - 12:29pm

Operation Thanks From Above

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, covid-19, Operation Flight From Above, National Warplane Museum, Batavia VA, UMMC.

bat-4853.jpg

"Operation Flight From Above" flew over Batavia’s VA home and UMMC to thank healthcare providers for their effort during the COVID-19 crisis.

The flyover consisted of two World War II era planes. Geneseo’s National Warplane Museum’s  C-47 "Whiskey 7," which saw service over Normandy, France, and a locally owned P51 Mustang called "Mad Max."

After a rough start because of bad weather in the Southern Tier, the formation flew over only about 15 minutes late at 1,300 feet and 180 mph.  

The parking lots and sidewalks around UMCC were full of viewers who got a glimpse of the planes as they flew over during their salute. 

97522943_10157926233466072_3912880133400166400_o.png

Photos below submitted by Frank Capuano.

dsc_0048wwplanes.jpg

dsc_0049wwplanes.jpg

