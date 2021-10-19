Local Matters

October 19, 2021 - 2:10pm

Second Annual GO Art! Golfball Drop

posted by James Burns in news, terry hills, GoArt!.

untitled_shoot-8028.jpg

GO Art! Of Genesee and Orleans Counties held the 2nd annual Golf Ball drop at Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility on Tuesday morning. The event had been delayed by weather. Event sponsor Zeliff Aviation dropped a few thousand golf balls on a beautiful fall day over the course. Jerianne Bruce was the grand prize winner of $2,000 and Dave Beatty and Mathew Johnson were runners-up winning prizes donated by Terry Hills. 

untitled_shoot-8067.jpg

untitled_shoot-8160.jpg

untitled_shoot-8200.jpg

untitled_shoot-8269.jpg

untitled_shoot-8267_copy.jpg

