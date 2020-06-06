Pavilion HS Class of 2020: Supportive staff rallies for 'resilient' seniors capable of 'weathering any storm'

A little pride goes a long way!

Jamie Quinn, senior class advisor at Pavilion Central School District, sure has a lot of pride in the students graduating in a year roiled by the coronavirus pandemic graduation.

She talks glowingly about the class she's worked so hard to elevate.

“There are so many things that our seniors have missed out on this year, but I hope they know how hard we’re working to spread some love and give them whatever senior experience we can," Quinn said. "We love them, we miss them, and we want all the best for them as they end their final year at Pavilion."

Quinn and the other class advisor, Kimberly Orban, have visited the homes of all 38 graduating seniors twice since schools were shut down mid-March.

The first visit was on April 20 and the two delivered senior yard signs with the help of School Resource Office Deputy Jeremey McClellan, the PCS Gopher mascot and a dedicated bus driver. All of the grads received a sign.

“It was a great day!” Orban said.

The second visit to the grads was on June 1.

Led by the Gopher mascot, principals, student advisors and staff boarded a bus again and set about to spread a huge dose of good cheer.

The group distributed the seniors' final gifts -- their Senior Yearbook, graduation cap, and a bag of goodies.

"We miss our students and it is hard for us to say goodbye to them," said Charles Martelle, assistant principal. "These activities are a nice way for us to make sure these young men and women know we still care about them and that we will always be here for them.”

The ceremonious events have been important, but so have the day-to-day happenings.

School officials have maintained ongoing contact with senior class officers via social media and have involved them in the planning of all year-end functions for their class.

A “Google Meet” ceremony was arranged, and the senior class Top 10 were honored virtually with their parents present.

The school website has been used by staff and students alike to post special messages, updates, and photos on their “Gopher Pride” page.

And Student Council has hosted virtual Spirit Weeks for the duration of the shutdown. One particular week was dedicated to sending special messages of support to the seniors.

"The class of 2020 will certainly have a lot to reminisce about at future class reunions,” said PCS Superintendent Kenneth Ellison, and they are proud of that.

“I've seen the class grow into such kindhearted and resilient young men and women capable of weathering any storm," Quinn said. “They have supported each other as a class and continue to prove that they can handle anything that comes their way. I know they will be successful in all that they do.”

The Pavilion High School Class of 2020 Commencement will be held at the Silver LakeTwin Drive-in Theatre in Wyoming County (7037 Chapman Ave., Perry) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

“It is sure to include an infinite amount of PCS Gopher pride!” Quinn said.

Photo of Pavilion High School Senior Class of 2020* by Clix Photography, courtesy of Jamie Quinn.

*Not pictured, seniors Autumn Sanderson and Tom Rada.