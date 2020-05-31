S'mores and more: Batavia Kiwanis assemble 100 Family Game Night Kits to give away in BCSD

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about the challenge of trying to keep ourselves busy with new and varied activities.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia came up with a way to help families fill the day with some good old-fashioned cheer, as they worked to fulfill their mission of serving the children of the world in our community

Club members assembled 100 Family Game Night Kits that will be distributed to local families.

Each kits has two family-friendly card games, fixin's for s’mores, ingredients for a batch (or two) of authentic homemade popcorn, and a container of “snickerdoodle salt” -- a specialty item made by Kiwanians!

“We know families have been quarantined and that they are out of books, games and movies -- a Family Game Night Kit seemed to be a great choice for everyone,” said Kiwanis Club President Bob Conrad

The kits have been given to Batavia City School District to distribute through all of their schools. All district family names have been entered into a drawing and the winners will be selected at random.

“It’s great that it reaches across the socio-economic spectrum,” said district social worker Julie Wasilewski. “I am more accustomed to working with the underserved, this is broader, and I like that. We really appreciate it!”

School representatives will be working to get all of the games distributed over the next couple of weeks, winners of the kits will be contacted by school officials for delivery.

“The generosity of the community during this time has been great, and we love the idea of bringing joy to families through the simple things in life,” said John Kennedy School Principal Amanda Cook.

Video provided by Batavia City School District.

Photos by Jeanne Walton.

Disclosure: Jeanne Walton is on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia and was chair of this project.