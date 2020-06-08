Three local seniors earn premier 'Richard Rung Citizenship Award' from Kiwanis Club of Batavia

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia presented their annual Citizenship Award to three local seniors last week during home visits to the recipients.

There was one each from Batavia High School, Notre Dame High School and the Genesee Valley Education Partnership.

This year the name of the award was officially changed to the “Richard Rung Citizenship Award” to memorialize local, distinguished club member, Past Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor Richard Rung.

“Rung was a one-of-a-kind member who brought great knowledge, history, and humor to the Kiwanis Club of Batavia,” said Kiwanis Club of Batavia President Bob Conrad.

Rung served Kiwanis in multiple roles, including local club President and New York State Lieutenant Governor. He received many awards for exemplary service during his club tenure from 1973 until his death on May 5.

Club members are delighted that Rung’s legacy will endure for generations with the dedication of this award.

Each Citizenship Award and its $1,000 scholarship is given out annually to recognize students who display outstanding, unselfish behavior and who volunteer their time in the community.

This year’s young winners Gavin Tucker (BHS), Madeline Payton (ND) and Micayla Elliott (GVEP) all embody the attributes the award is intended to honor, which are akin to those of committed members of Kiwanis clubs worldwide.

“Not every member of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia was raised with the spirits of volunteerism or community service among their values,” said Conrad.

“Some of us converted later in life. That’s why it is so gratifying to see these spirits already thriving in the youth of our community.

"The range of organizations they serve represent a cross-section of our community. They’ve touched so many lives, as is befitting the recipients of an award recently named in honor of PLG Richard Rung, a friend who also touched so many of our lives.”

Top left inset photo, from left: Batavia Kiwanis Club Member Peter Guppenberger, honoree Gavin Tucker (BHS) and Batavia Kiwanis Board Member David Chua.

Middle right inset photo: Batavia Kiwanis Board Member Jeanne Walton, honoree Madeline Payton (ND) and Batavia Kiwanis Board Member David Chua.

Bottom left inset photo: Batavia Kiwanis Board Member David Chua, Batavia Kiwanis Board Member Jeanne Walton and honoree Micayla Elliott (GVEP).

All photos courtesy of Allison Chua.

Disclosure: Jeanne Walton is on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia.