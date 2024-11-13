A display of green to show gratitude to veterans

The Old County Courthouse in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

Genesee County legislators gave recognition to veterans this week by officially proclaiming the yearly Operation Green Light as an opportunity for individuals, businesses and the county itself to demonstrate "respect, admiration and the utmost gratitude for all of the men and women who have selflessly served their country and this community in the armed forces."

As you may have noticed, the Old County Courthouse has been lit up in green as tribute to military veterans, who are traditionally honored on Veterans Day, and also throughout the week with Operation Green Light to also serve as a visual token of gratitude and nod of thanks for the contributions and sacrifices made by the men and women who served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The county Legislature annually commemorates this national event with a proclamation, issued during its meeting Wednesday, for all veterans, including the approximately 200,000 service members that transition to civilian communities each year, and those that continue to serve in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and church and civil service groups.

Publicly acknowledging these veterans is a signal that "Genesee County appreciates the sacrifices our United States Military Personnel made while defending freedom" and is "specific recognition in appreciation of their service and to demonstrate the honor and support they have earned."