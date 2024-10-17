A nearly $15M opioid class action settlement means some revenue for Genesee County

Mark Boylan

File photo by Joanne Beck.

Matt Landers wasn’t quite ready to go on record with an official comment about a nearly $15 million settlement of two opioid-related lawsuits, but both cases will mean some money for Genesee County, he said.

Landers was hesitant to count those proverbial chickens before finding out exactly how much the county would be receiving as part of a national class action lawsuit against each, the national Big Box retailer Target and Henry Schein, a worldwide distributor of medical and dental supplies, including vaccines, pharmaceuticals, financial services and equipment.

During Wednesday’s Ways & Means Committee meeting, county Attorney Mark Boylan briefed the group that both cases had been settled and that the county would receive a portion of the $900,000 settlement from Henry Schein and $14 million from Target.

“So this was part of the class action suit. I think every county in New York State is involved, as well as municipalities, towns, and villages,” Boylan told The Batavian, answering about a potential timeline for payment. “I would expect all the agreements have to be executed by all the municipalities before those wheels start to turn and checks are issued, so I would say probably in the next six or eight months.”

Genesee County is one of 62 counties in New York State likely to be sharing in that pot of $14,900,000.

The lawsuit alleged several causes of action against distribution defendants Target and Henry Schein based on claims that each company contributed to the opioid epidemic by failing to comply with their obligations under the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the New York Controlled Substance Act in order to implement adequate measures to prevent diversion of the prescription opioids that they distributed to pharmacies, all of which contributed to a public health crisis in the County of Genesee.