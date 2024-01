The Town of Byron appointed tax collector, Marilyn Weinert, is adding hours of collections for the last days of January.

In-person hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m. for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A drop box is available outside of these hours.

Voicemail is currently unavailable, so please use townclerk@byronny.com for the tax collector or town clerk business, and supervisor@byronny.com for the town supervisor.