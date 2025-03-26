Adjusting city requirements to fit the times: council mulls employees living in other counties

Erik Fix

File Photo by Howard Owens

After years of trying to work with and around the city of Batavia’s residency requirements, City Council is considering a change beyond granting waivers as it has done for many past employees.

Assistant City Manager Erik Fix proposed revising the code for most departments during council’s conference meeting Monday evening.

“We formed a small committee of department heads, and we went back and forth many, many times. We spoke to multiple staff people in regards to this, and really, at the end of the day, it comes down to two simple things,” Fix said. “Number one, as the local law reads, the residency requirement requires you to reside in an adjacent town to the county of Genesee. So if your town touches Genesee, you can live there. The proposal changes that we're looking to make it any adjacent county. So there's seven adjacent counties to Genesee County, and it would allow us to recruit out of any of those counties, to bring folks here, hopefully at some point here, and do all that great stuff, but at least help fill out our own police force, DPW and other places.”

The second “change” is not actually a change at all, he said, after a review by the fire department Chief Josh Graham and his captains. They determined that recalling firefighters from outside the county for emergencies and after hours would be “extremely difficult,” so that department’s requirement will remain to be for any town within Genesee County, Fix said.

The positions of city manager and city clerk will continue to require city of Batavia residency, he said. The proposal is to go to the next business meeting for council to set a public hearing before an official vote on the revised code. The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. April 28 at City Hall.

City resident and regular meeting attendee John Roach said a few preemptive words during the public comments portion of Monday’s meeting. He encouraged council members to vote for the change of residency requirement.

“It’s obvious that the city has a problem attracting real, good candidates. They’re out there, but they don’t want to move,” Roach said. “I think the idea of changing it for everybody … it’s a great idea to expand the area. Times have changed.”

Section 22 of the city code for residency requirements would be revised for Local Law Number 3 of the year 2019 to include any “county” adjacent to the city of Batavia for every city department except fire, city manager and city clerk.