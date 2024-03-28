Annual spring yard sale host seeking donations to benefit future Habitat homeowner

File Photo of Angelina Pellegrino with some donated items for her annual yard sale at 150 State St., Batavia. Pellegrino is a recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home and has been paying it forward ever since by hosting a yard sale to help future Habitat homeowners.

Photo by Howard Owens.

It's time once again for Batavia resident Angelina Pellegrino's annual yard sale to benefit a Habitat for Humanity homeowner, she says. Before that can happen, Pellegrino will be collecting items beginning now through the sale in May.

She has appreciated the contributions in past years, she said, and hopes that people will be as generous and anxious to do some spring cleaning to clear out their homes of treasures for someone else to use.

This year's yard sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 17 and 18 at 150 State St., Batavia.

"They may drop off, or we can also do pick-ups," Pellegrino said about donations. "People can also reach out to me directly at 585-356-4867 or email at angelinapellegrino@ymail.com. We accept most items except for large furniture, such as couches, hutches, etc. As always, any and all proceeds go directly to the next Habitat homeowner."

Pellegrino has been holding this yard sale as a way to pay it forward since she was a recipient of the Habitat home ownership program.