Another theater season recalled, appreciated with the Harvies

Anthony Haitz as King John earns a 2024 Best Male Lead Performance in a Play Harvie Award.

File Photo by Howard Owens

Batavia Players' annual Harvie Awards gala culminated in two ties, Maia Zerillo stealing the show with Best Performance, downtown's Business Improvement District getting a nod for Community Partner, and several others earning rightful recognition for their roles in productions throughout the 2024 Main St. 56 Theater season.

And the Batavia Players – Main St. 56 Theater 2024 Harvie Awards went to:

2024 Best Male Lead Performance in a Play

Anthony Haitz – King John

2024 Best Female Lead Performance in a Play

Sophie Houseman - Pygmalion

2024 Best Male Supporting Performance in a Play

Steven Coburn - Pygmalion

2024 Best Female Supporting Performance in a Play

Dorothy Gerhart – Whirligig of Time

2024 Best Male Featured Performance in a Play

Elijah Van Epps - Pygmalion

2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Play

Sophie Houseman – Whirligig of Time

2024 Best Male Lead Performance in a Musical: a tie

Anthony Haitz – White Christmas

Elijah Van Epps – Evita

2024 Best Female Lead Performance in a Musical

Kristin Gelia – Evita

2024 Best Male Supporting Performance in a Musical: a tie

Robert Balbick – White Christmas

Skylar Dence - Evita

2024 Best Female Supporting Performance in a Musical

Teressa Hirsch – White Christmas

2024 Best Male Featured Performance in a Musical

Bill Moon – White Christmas

2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Musical

Rory Van Epps - Evita

2024 Best Male Performance in a Cabaret

Deacon Smith – Four the Record

2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Cabaret

Jocelyn Coburn – Four the Record

2024 Best Group Performance in a Cabaret

This Man – Just One More Time

2024 Best Solo Performance in a Cabaret

Ian Cannioto – Wickedly Musical

2024 Best Youth Performance in a Cabaret

Lilah Mordell – Wickedly Musical

2024 Best Youth Performance in a Musical or Play

Maia Zerillo – Bye Bye Birdie

2024 Best Child Performance in a Musical or Play

Elle Williams – White Christmas

2024 Best Solo Performance in a Musical

Kristin Gelia – Don’t Cry For Me Argentina

2024 Best Group Performance in a Musical

And the Money Kept Rolling in - Evita

2024 Performance of the Year

Maia Zerillo - Bye Bye Birdie

2024 Director of the Year

James Chamberlain

2024 Community Partner of the Year

Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District

File Photo of Maia Zerillo in "Bye Bye Birdie."

Photo by Howard Owens.