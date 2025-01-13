Another theater season recalled, appreciated with the Harvies

Batavia Players' annual Harvie Awards gala culminated in two ties, Maia Zerillo stealing the show with Best Performance, downtown's Business Improvement District getting a nod for Community Partner, and several others earning rightful recognition for their roles in productions throughout the 2024 Main St. 56 Theater season.
And the Batavia Players – Main St. 56 Theater 2024 Harvie Awards went to:
2024 Best Male Lead Performance in a Play
Anthony Haitz – King John
2024 Best Female Lead Performance in a Play
Sophie Houseman - Pygmalion
2024 Best Male Supporting Performance in a Play
Steven Coburn - Pygmalion
2024 Best Female Supporting Performance in a Play
Dorothy Gerhart – Whirligig of Time
2024 Best Male Featured Performance in a Play
Elijah Van Epps - Pygmalion
2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Play
Sophie Houseman – Whirligig of Time
2024 Best Male Lead Performance in a Musical: a tie
Anthony Haitz – White Christmas
Elijah Van Epps – Evita
2024 Best Female Lead Performance in a Musical
Kristin Gelia – Evita
2024 Best Male Supporting Performance in a Musical: a tie
Robert Balbick – White Christmas
Skylar Dence - Evita
2024 Best Female Supporting Performance in a Musical
Teressa Hirsch – White Christmas
2024 Best Male Featured Performance in a Musical
Bill Moon – White Christmas
2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Musical
Rory Van Epps - Evita
2024 Best Male Performance in a Cabaret
Deacon Smith – Four the Record
2024 Best Female Featured Performance in a Cabaret
Jocelyn Coburn – Four the Record
2024 Best Group Performance in a Cabaret
This Man – Just One More Time
2024 Best Solo Performance in a Cabaret
Ian Cannioto – Wickedly Musical
2024 Best Youth Performance in a Cabaret
Lilah Mordell – Wickedly Musical
2024 Best Youth Performance in a Musical or Play
Maia Zerillo – Bye Bye Birdie
2024 Best Child Performance in a Musical or Play
Elle Williams – White Christmas
2024 Best Solo Performance in a Musical
Kristin Gelia – Don’t Cry For Me Argentina
2024 Best Group Performance in a Musical
And the Money Kept Rolling in - Evita
2024 Performance of the Year
Maia Zerillo - Bye Bye Birdie
2024 Director of the Year
James Chamberlain
2024 Community Partner of the Year
Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District