As time marches on, grass grows, taxes compile and answers remain for stalled complex

It’s been more than a year since Savarino Companies announced it was closing, altering the Ellicott Station plans for dozens of prospective tenants, city and county officials, downtown businesses, and the community at large. And although officials sounded hopeful out of the gate, there's still a lack of answers for who will take care of this mess one year later.

Recent work at the site was a tease, at least for some, that the company would continue with the project at 50-56 Ellicott St., Batavia. But in the latest response to The Batavian’s ongoing coverage and questions, Savarino indicated that the work was to satisfy a city request.

“Owner Ellicott Station LLC, its lender and Contractor Savarino Companies LLC continued work to complete the exterior and secure the residential building as requested by the City and HCR, among others,” company owner Sam Savarino said by email Tuesday.

It was apparently not nearly enough, according to City Manager Rachael Tabelski, who noted the overgrown shrubs and foliage surrounding the property.

“Property is an eyesore,” she said. “As owner of the site, they need to cut the grass. They will be cited.”

When asked if he would possibly continue work or do so with another developer, he went back to July 13, 2023, when the Genesee County Economic Development Center served him notice that “the project was in default of its agreement for sales tax exemption and PILOT” and the agency “refused to extend the extant sales tax exemption.”

“The GCEDC reaffirmed its declaration on July 31, 2023, and is attempting to claw back funds. Without the sales tax exemption and PILOT, the project is imperiled and endangered. This includes the commercial project as well as the residential project,” he said. “Ellicott Station LLC has formally and vigorously opposed the basis of the GCEDC action and reserves rights for resulting damages.”

To date, Savarino has not paid the 2023 school taxes or 2024 city or county taxes, and owes $20,000 on the three Ellicott Street parcels, Tabelski said. She did not reply to the question about whether the city has any leads from interested developers for the project.

But then again, as the property owner, Savarino really remains the one who has the question, and he, too, has declined to answer it.

The Batavian asked newly promoted GCEDC CEO Mark Masse if there was any possibility that, given the time and money already invested by Savarino, if his agency would consider working with him to complete the Ellicott Station project.

“So the board made its decision based on the factors presented before them to terminate those benefits,” Masse said. “If there was a change in the project or there was going to be something different, he's more than welcome to submit another application for the board's consideration. We have not received any applications from him or any other companies.”

And as far as that or any other project on the Ellicott Street property, do you have any leads? Are you working with any developers at this point?

“We have not received any applications from any companies looking to participate in that project,” he said.

Are you actively leading the charge or involved in it, or who would you say is at this point?

“That I don’t know. You’d have to talk with Sam,” Masse said.

As far as the clawback, at what point are you in that process?

“So we took the necessary steps to terminate the agreements, and then we submitted the information to the necessary agencies, who would be the ones to consider potential clawback on the funds,” he said.

He said that EDC is out of the situation now. The Batavian asked him, as CEO of the agency that touted this project as a boon to the city and county, for an overall comment about what it means to see the complex sitting there and the property’s surroundings not in great upkeep.

“At this point, it’s a private project, and we generally don’t comment on private projects,” he said, adding that to his knowledge, the agency has not been in contact with the Office of Homes and Community Renewal, which also provided tax credits to Savarino.

As for the city’s focus, housing certainly has been on the list by providing grants for rehabilitating current eligible homes and seeking ways to fulfill its designation as a pro-housing community. One way is to apply for a grant, along with Batavia Development Corp., to prepare for the redevelopment of Brisbane Mansion into a future boutique hotel or small-scale apartment complex. The city wouldn’t actually be doing the renovations, but rather, some developer with the right project proposal would hopefully take on that work and expense.

The grant application also covers a portion of Batavia City Centre — the concourse in particular, with a goal to increase the usability of public space by making it “more inviting and functional for the community.” The stage that has been in the concourse for years has been removed as one measure toward updating the site’s interior. Four of the centre’s entrances, known as silos, are being replaced.

Now, if only the multi-level, 55-unit apartment complex smack in the middle of downtown could get some attention from somebody.



Photos by Howard Owens.