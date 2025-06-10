Assistant city manager moves on again to take position as CEO of GLOW YMCA

After Erik Fix became assistant city manager in July 2022, his kids asked him all the time when he would get his next job, he had said.

After all, he had only been president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce for 15 months, and was at the United Way a few years before that.

After landing the city of Batavia job, he said to The Batavian he had no plans to leave any time soon, however, his time has now come.

Fix will be leaving to become chief executive officer for GLOW YMCA, a role left vacant by Rob Walker earlier this year.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski announced his impending departure during Monday’s City Council meeting, after realizing that he will have one more meeting to go before leaving.

"I just want to wish you all the best … so I’m a little premature, but I anticipate we’ll continue to work together frequently in these capacities,” she said. “You’ve led with integrity, compassion and vision, qualities that have not only strengthened our operations but also inspired the staff.”

YMCA facilities are familiar stomping grounds for Fix, a resident of Le Roy. He previously held several positions with the Genesee Family YMCA, including serving as Genesee YMCA branch manager and director of camping services at Camp Hough in Perry.

He began his employment with the YMCA after graduating from Roberts Wesleyan College with a bachelor of science degree in organization management.