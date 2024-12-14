Batavia native offers wellness services with new City Centre business, grand opening Saturday

Renee Marie Robbins

Photo by Howard Owens

Health and wellness has always been important to family nurse practitioner Renee Marie Robbins, however, it wasn’t until a close family member became critically ill that it took on a deeper meaning.

“I was interested in it and went and did some training, and really loved what I did. And then, the whole weight loss thing kind of blew up around here, and I have a personal love for it, because, seeing my brother at 45 have a heart attack and almost not be with us, I've really delved into nutrition and health,” Robbins said Friday while doing last minute set-up of her new place at Batavia City Centre. “Also, just being in family practice, helping others, and then having issues with them being denied from their insurance when they really could use the help. A lot of people have been where they just need that little extra push and motivation, and to be held accountable and have someone really care about their health and their journey.”

A Batavia native and 1997 Notre Dame High School graduate, Robbins has more than 20 years in the healthcare industry and more recently worked at Oak Orchard Health, which she left one and a half years ago, and continues to work at Guler Cardiology in Batavia while debuting her Renee Marie Aesthetics and Wellness next door at 47b in City Centre.

Robbins is having a grand opening to introduce herself and her offerings, including a Dyson supersonic raffle prize, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.

She first rented space at a salon in Elma and ran that for two and half years, drawing clients from the local area and from her hometown. There didn’t seem to be many practitioners offering the weight loss or aesthetic services that she is now bringing into Genesee County, she said.

Those include individualized counseling, use of supplements, an FDA-certified compounding pharmacy to mix two medications together when needed, and finding alternatives when one’s insurance won’t cover a service, or someone doesn’t want to go the drastic route of a gastric bypass or end up with diabetes before the insurance company might provide more coverage.

“Bottom line is, I'm willing to try to help someone with their weight loss or their health needs, we'll say, in any way that I can, whether it's through insurance, and if insurance doesn't cover weight loss, then I have alternative means,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes into it; it’s not just what you eat, it’s not just exercise, but it’s also habits. More mindful eating is what I try to teach, we need to always be conscious about what we’re putting into our bodies, about portions. And that’s, I think, where people struggle a lot.”

On the aesthetics side, Robbins has trained with the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics and keeps up on techniques with continued trainings, she said. Services include lip and facial fillers, wrinkle relaxers including Daxxify and Dysport, microneedling, glow facials, EMS body sculpting of various body parts (the abs are especially popular, she said, with electrical stimulation of the muscles to simulate doing 30,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes to strengthen the core).

Some of those body sculpting procedures can be part of a weight loss package, and she offers single session and package prices for services, and is available for free and Telehealth consultations.

“I hope to help others achieve their health goals. I am proud to own and operate my own aesthetics and wellness clinic, taking pride in providing exceptional service and delivering results to my clients … and how much I care to help others be more healthy, happy, have confidence and be more successful in their goals,” she said. “It’s about helping others. People were coming out to me in Elma, and I live out here and they live out here, and it was like, all right, through a lot of encouragement, I decided just to go ahead and do it, because it’s just the best feeling, it really is.

“My vision is to empower other practitioners … like massage therapists. I really would like to make it a wellness center,” she said. “There’s no better feeling than to hear ‘you’ve really changed my life.’”

Robbins works with individuals, couples, groups, all ages, and various medical conditions, and provides “complete confidentiality,” she said. Hours are by appointment Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 585-483-0038, email reneemarieaesthetics@gmail.com or go HERE.