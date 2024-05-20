Batavia native returns to produce 'Kitty' with GO Art! grant

What can you accomplish in six and a half minutes with a photographic feline, some choice hometown architecture and a $5,000 grant?

Batavia native and film producer James DiLullo will answer that soon enough with his self-penned work, “Kitty,” which he plans to shoot in his hometown next month with a local cast and crew.

Meant to pique the curiosity and imagination of an audience, this short film is based on DiLullo’s childhood experiences with pets and how perceptions may differ from those of adults.

“I weave that into a cute thriller story featuring a child whose turn it is to watch the class pet, and what could go wrong?” the recently turned 35-year-old said from his Los Angeles home. “You know, it’s a shorter film, six minutes or so, six and a half. It’s gonna be shot entirely in Batavia this time, so that’s great, showcasing some local architecture and some scenes at some local businesses.

“So we always had a household animal and always cherished them and stuff, but sometimes our perception as children is different than the perception than that of an adult, especially with certain behaviors that pets can exhibit. As a child, you may not understand that complex of a behavior. So that’s kind of the crux of the movie.”

He was willing to elaborate on that notion. As a kid, one of his cats often licked him clean, which to him felt like something much more sinister and destructive. He’d scream out in the middle of the night that the cat was biting him, perceptions his mom, Cecelia Lullo, would have to dispel for him.

Speaking of mom, she plays a pivotal role in this film, being the pet parent of the lead character talent, whose name isn’t being disclosed as of yet. Suffice it to say, she’s a gorgeous-haired, big, round-eyed looker with a temperament that any director would kill for.

“It’s an innocuous cat in real life, tame and gentle,” he said, flinging out tidbits of the plot. “What’s the true perception? There are different viewpoints; it’s a funny story.”

All fluffy goodness aside, the cat has required some light training to keep its attention, he said, and ensure that it will remain safe and comfortable amidst a typical bustling studio filming atmosphere. Talent selection will be done through Susan Aser of Rochester-based agency Two Sues casting once DiLullo returns to Batavia for the four principal actors of two children and two adults. There will also be a crew of lighting, sound and makeup people, he said.

He has appreciated the Western New York vibe of a connection on either side of his native city, tying the Rochester and Buffalo regions together, he said. His professional needs for craft services and amenities have been met so far locally by securing a private residence and a business, a city park, a Batavia City School building, a parking lot, and tentative agreements between city administration and police to ensure everyone’s safety and freedom from filming disruptions.

“I am always looking. I come from a real estate family, so it's just the markets and financing and numbers, and film is a unique industry where success breeds attention, and a lot of times that attention is financial attention," he said. "So it's just kind of waiting and finding the right opportunities."

"Batavia, Buffalo, Rochester, and, really, all of Western New York have many ideal places for film production, he said. These include the commercial studio system type of big warehouses and soundstages, but also the communities themselves.

"They are generally quiet communities with low crime but responsive emergency services and lots of utilities. And then they have the scenics. They have the architecture and the intangible things that are very expensive to build on the studio … they have these iconic and beautiful natural locations throughout that whole region, in various ways, from Niagara Falls all the way down to, let's say, New York, is great for these things," he said. "And repurposing the architecture as well, that's cool. Big warehouses that have sat empty for two years being used again is what you're seeing in a lot of the metros, and a school. Syracuse has a school that they turned into a movie studio. That's cool.”

Who knows what and where might pop up in his project while filming in Genesee County, which also boasts a few such pieces of vintage architecture-turned-repurposed property. He's not spilling just yet.

Those half-dozen minutes and eight-page script may be short by comparison to larger-scale productions, which DiLullo includes in his portfolio, but they will be “impactful,” he said.

“It’s about having pride in the community, cheering your hometown,” he said. “My last film (“Goldenrod”) was at the global level; we know we can reach that audience. I’m planning to hire all local talent, about 12 to 15 people depending on the time and days, on the needs for the days, the special effects and visuals.”

Who is his audience for such a brief piece of work? This film will go to the Buffalo International Film Festival along with its debut in Genesee County before the end of this year, he said. Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council awarded him a $5,000 Reach grant, which will be reinvested into the community through the casting and filming of the “Kitty” project, he said.

His home base these days is California, where he operates a 425-acre film production studio named Beauty View Ranch in Cattaraugus, NY. The 2007 Batavia High School grad also returns to his hometown enough to consider himself bi-coastal.

His film “Goldenrod” premiered at the 2022 Buffalo International Film Festival, and he went on to produce “Unbelievable” in 2023, a feature-length “what could go wrong” comedy, only this time about a group of die-hard Buffalo Bills fans that come together to watch their beloved team play in the biggest game ever with some ticklish results.

He has credits as a producer, writer and SAG-AFTRA actor for film, television and commercial works, backing up his claims to always be working on and writing something.

He has been mulling ideas about where to debut the film, possibly at Stuart Steiner Theatre or other venues, however that’s not the foremost priority at this point. Di Lullo will be hanging out with his favorite four-legged — Renata, an American Staffordshire Terrier — until he boards a plane to get the main job done.

“You can’t just make it; you have to show it,” he said. “But our focus right now is to get it shot.”