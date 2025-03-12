Batavia Players aims to prove its word to the public as being 'a very successful venture'

2018 File Photo of Batavia Players, with Patrick Burk in the center.

Photo by Howard Owens

In the middle of a shaky stock market and uncertain economic future, there’s one thing that has been able to ride out even the worst financial storms, Patrick Burk says.

And that’s show business, in its many forms including the one most dear to him, live theater by Batavia Players.

“Keep in mind, during the Great Depression, the only industry that excelled was entertainment,” Burk said to The Batavian during an interview about the Players’ new lease and determination to forge ahead. “We're ecstatic with how it ended up. We're very happy with the confidence the city manager and the city has showed us. We knew that we were on the right track.”

The nonprofit group has faced its share of hurdles so far, going from an expensive construction of Main St. 56 Theater to an even more costly project due to pandemic shutdowns in 2020-21, supply chain and labor delays, and the final nail in the production season’s coffin: not being able to continue with plays and musicals, and collect revenue from ticket sales.

While in arrears with back rent adding up to more than $25,000, the group rallied to begin paying it back, and with assistance from attorney Ed Graney, negotiated with city officials for a new lease this year.

“When all of this came up, it was just a matter of making sure that it was presented in a way that was acceptable for everybody. We've had some very positive things happen, including, we have back rent down to $18,000, we've been able to pay our rent on time, on a monthly basis since December,” Burk said. “We kind of knew that that's where we were going. It's just we wanted to make sure that we could get there. We're ahead on where we originally where the agreement says we should be, so we're maintaining that."

City Council approved the deal during its business meeting on Monday.

“It's important for the public to know that we have been able to accomplish and do what we really said we were going to and I think it's important for them to know that we're very healthy and we're doing well, and we're producing 12 to 13 shows a year,” Burk said. “And everything is moving along. It's a very successful venture, it’s just been a very positive result, and we're just very happy that it ended up, through negotiations, everything that we all went through, we enjoy the fact that we have the confidence of the city and the city manager, and here we go.”

The lease is for five years. Burk doesn’t know if any kind of negative economic longevity will affect the theater, since that industry as a whole has been strong throughout the decades, he said. Batavia Players has “some major work of fundraising” to do, which is happening on a regular basis, and a recent spaghetti dinner event went very well, he said.

Memberships are on the rise, along with everyone’s hopes for another successful season. Up next is Shakespeare in Springtime: the Winter’s Tale, set for 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. March 23.

“So all we can do is just keep working the work and keep doing the work,” Burk said. “And hoping for positive outcomes.”