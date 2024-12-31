Batavia Players press on with Harvie Awards gala, other programs despite no word on lease renewal

File Photo of Maia Zerillo in "Bye Bye Birdie"

Photo by Howard Owens

As the saying goes, the show — or in this case, awards gala — must go on no matter what.

And no matter if there hasn’t been a definitive answer to Batavia Players’ third attempt to fulfill the city’s request for a five-year financial plan to pay rent and pay back rent owed, the group is preparing for its Harvie Awards gala later next month, Patrick Burk says.

I have not heard from the city. I think the last letter that we got from the city was an explanation of what they were requiring to make a decision, and that was on December 19. We have sent them a number of pages of information, including our budget,” Burk said Monday. “You know we have been working on making sure that we are attempting a plan to pay that COVID rent back, even though many people are questioning why we have to pay rent when we weren't allowed to go into the facility, we still just want to get on with what we do best, which is entertaining people and providing theater. And we're doing that very successfully.

“It's important for people to understand that we've been paying all of our bills. We owe nobody, every single month we've paid every single bill,” he said. “We've made arrangements for things to be paid on a timely basis, and we're doing our best with everything, including sell-out shows, and more audience members and bigger box office numbers than we've ever seen before.”

The five-year plan was requested as part of a resolution to the Players owing back rent for its new theater, which was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater folks have said it was difficult to raise revenue during a time that they weren’t even allowed in the building to put on a show and charge admission.

Meanwhile, city officials, the theater’s landlord, have said there are still operating and maintenance expenses and that unpaid bills end up costing taxpayers. City Council President Eugene Jankowski has said that no one is against the theater, but that the tab does have to be paid and he’s hoping a solution can be found.

During council’s Dec. 10 conference meeting, two representatives of Batavia Players spoke about the attributes of their organization and asked that city leaders give them some time and understanding to pay back the money. City Manager Rachael Tabelski said the owed amount was approximately $27,000.

“We are awaiting an executive summary and five-year financial projections of the Players' plan moving forward,” she had said.

The lease expires Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Burk is taking the contract at its word, that the lease is “automatically renewed” at the first of the year, he said. And since he hasn’t heard from the city otherwise, plans are proceeding already for three events in January, including the 2025 Pure Imagination Harvie Awards Gala.

“We’re just going through that it's automatically renewed. I don't know what else we can do. Again, I only want to provide good entertainment shows. We've got a lot of things planned for the coming year, we're going to be announcing a new season relatively soon. We're working on securing that like right after the first of the year, so that we can make a definitive announcement at the gala,” he said. “We've already started with programs in January that are not season related. We have three weekends, the 11th, the 18th and the 25th where things are going on at the theater. Two of them are from outside groups, and our gala is going to be wonderful.”

Set for 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Main St. 56 Theater in Batavia City Centre, this annual event recognizes and honors exceptional talents of actors showcased in Batavia Players productions from throughout the past year. Awards are given in several categories for male and female lead and supporting performances, venues of plays, cabarets, musicals, and from child to adult actors.

Tickets are $30 and available at Batavia Players.

2025 Harvie Award nominations are:

Best Male Lead Performance in a Play

James Barcomb - Whirligig in Time

Richard Ferris – Pygmalion

Anthony Haitz – King John

Stephen Van Valkenburg – Love Lines

Best Female Lead Performance in a Play

Samantha Balbi – Love Lines

Dorothy Gerhart – King John

Sarah Hill – Whirligig in Time

Sophie Houseman – Pygmalion

Best Male Supporting Performance in a Play

Seth Coburn – Whirligig in Time

Steve Coburn – Pygmalion

Richard Ferris – King John

Kerrick Woyshner – King John

Best Female Supporting Performance in a Play

Dorothy Gerhart – Pygmalion

Dorothy Gerhart – Whirligig in Time

Abigail Noonan – Love Lines

Amanda Melissa Taylor – Love Lines

Best Male Featured Performance in a Play

Samuel Bowman – King John

Patrick Burk – Love Lines

Jack Patrick Crandall – King John

Deacon Smith – Murder in the Speakeasy

Elijah Van Epps – Pygmalion

Best Female Featured Performance in a Play

Sophie Crandall – Love Lines

Spencer Efing – Pygmalion

Heather Ferris – King John

Sophie Houseman – Whirligig in Time

Mollie Wadhams – Pygmalion

Best Male Lead Performance in a Musical

Anthony Haitz – White Christmas

Sam Sevor – White Christmas

Deacon Smith – Bye Bye Birdie

Elijah Van Epps – Evita

Best Female Lead Performance in a Musical

Samantha Balbi – Bye Bye Birdie

Kristin Gelia – Evita

Kristin Gelia – White Christmas

Sophie Houseman – White Christmas

Best Male Supporting Performance in a Musical

Robert Balbick – White Christmas

Skylar Dence – Evita

Cameron Liedmann – Bye Bye Birdie

Deacon Smith – White Christmas

Best Female Supporting Performance in a Musical

Cass Dzielski – Bye Bye Birdie

Teressa Hirsch – White Christmas

Rose Mosher – Bye Bye Birdie

Maia Zerillo – Bye Bye Birdie

Best Male Featured Performance in a Musical

Seth Coburn – Bye Bye Birdie

Bill Moon – White Christmas

Deacon Smith – Evita

Kerrick Woyshner – Evita

William Zerillo – Bye Bye Birdie

Best Female Featured Performance in a Musical

Jessica Brandt – White Christmas

Mia Pellegrino – White Christmas

Rory Van Epps – Evita

Mollie Wadhams – White Christmas

Best Male Performance in a Cabaret

James Barcomb – Just One More Time & Something New

Patrick Burk – Just One More Time & Something New

Deacon Smith – Four the Record

Kerrick Woyshner – Wickedly Musical

Best Female Performance in a Cabaret

Jocelyn Coburn – Four the Record

Kristin Gelia – Just One More Time & Something New

Sophie Houseman – Just One More Time & Something New

Amelia Schuster – Wickedly Musical

Tess Uline – Wickedly Musical

Best Group Performance in a Cabaret

At the Ballet – Four the Record

Murder Murder – Wickedly Musical

Side by Side – Just One More Time & Something New

Standing On the Corner – Just One More Time & Something New

This Man – Just One More Time & Something New

Best Solo Performance in a Cabaret

Ian Cannioto – Confrontation – Wickedly Musical

Kristin Gelia – What Only Love Can See – Just One More Time & Something New

Sophie Houseman – When It All Falls Down – Just One More Time & Something New

Lilah Mordell – Circus – Wickedly Musical

Kerrick Woyshner – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – Wickedly Musical

Best Youth Performance in a Cabaret

Lilah Mordell – Just One More Time & Something New

Lilah Mordell – Wickedly Musical

Elle Williams – Christmas Party

William Zerillo – Just One More Time & Something New

Best Youth Performance in a Musical or Play

Sophie Crandall – King John

Ephraim Hanna – King John

Lily Kaspryzyk – King John

Maia Zerillo – Bye Bye Birdie

Best Child Performance in a Musical or Play

Annalie Crandall – Little Mermaid Jr.

Adelynn Gephart – Little Mermaid Jr.

Adam Jursted – Bye Bye Birdie

Sylar Kuenzi – Little Mermaid Jr.

Elle Williams – White Christmas

Best Solo Performance in a Musical

Kristin Gelia – Don’t Cry For Me Argentina – Evita

Kristin Gelia – Love You Didn’t Do Right By Me – White Christmas

Rory Van Epps – Another Suitcase Another Hall – Evita

Elle Williams – Let Me Sing/I’m Happy – White Christmas

Maia Zerillo – How Lovely To Be A Woman – Bye Bye Birdie

Best Group Performance in a Musical

And the Money Kept Rolling In - Evita

Baby Talk to Me – Bye Bye Birdie

Human Stuff – Little Mermaid Jr.

I Love A Piano – White Christmas

White Christmas – White Christmas

File Photo of Deacon Smith in "Bye Bye Birdie"

Photo by Howard Owens