Bringing first-hand creativity into the classroom with Batavia film 'Kitty'

James DiLullo talks to students of Laura Tenebruso's creative writing class Friday at Batavia High School.

Photo by Howard Owens

Of all the things that BHS grad James DiLullo has done in his storied life so far, perhaps one of the bravest has been to occupy 20 high school seniors for 80 minutes — a fleeting thought that came to the film writer and director 12 minutes into his visit Friday afternoon.

He soon learned there was nothing to worry about as Laura Tenebruso’s creative writing class began to glean tidbits of a business major-turned-writing enthusiast’s career and watch his locally produced film, “Kitty,” while discovering some realities of their own class.

“Mostly, the writing is the basis for all of the things we see in life, communicating ideas for the written word; it's pretty much the greatest advancement in technology, right? And we shouldn't take that for granted,” DiLullo said. “And no, you're not a writer now; maybe you hate this class; maybe you're only here because you have to be here. But there's advantages to paying attention to this class in particular.”

He shared his own varied path to get where he is today, living in Los Angeles with film studio Beauty View Ranch in the Southern Tier, four movies under his belt as producer — two penned by him — and has acted in several.

“I never expected to necessarily be a writer. I was a business person, and still am a business person, but I found something I enjoyed and was good at, and I like pursuing and thusly studied it,” he said. “Don't be afraid to keep educating yourself. The opposite of writing is reading. If you want to be strong in one, you participate in the other.”

He talked about a few books that inspired him, including “Write for Life” by Julia Cameron; a practical, holistic approach to writing; “Screenplay” by Syd Field, a master screenwriter from the 1930s and 40s; and Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero with a Thousand Faces,” an anthropology book at its core, he said, but “is really about storytelling” and basis for the hero’s journey of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

Tenebruso appreciated hearing about his personal and professional background, and that he offered up a scenario of taking imperfect steps while reaching the appropriate location for him -- from going to college as a business major, working at Microsoft and being involved in other aspects of business before finding his way back to writing.

“I was really most interested in him sharing his journey as a writer because he said that he used to write in high school, but it had kind of fallen by the wayside, and his path was, is pretty interesting,” Tenebruso said. “And so I really appreciated that he shared that journey with the kids and that he talked about how he didn't know when he was their age that this was what he was destined to do, and it's just a great story about how through networking and being in the right place and meeting the right people, can just completely change your life.”

His central message — no surprise here — was the idea that “everything is story,” she said, and what he's been able to accomplish has developed from an idea into that fleshed out story. Even his mother, who has found her way to writing later in life, gives him a lot of great ideas for writing, he said.

Superintendent Jason Smith, who helped to set up DiLullo’s visit, stopped in to visit for awhile.

“I did see the film and found it to be creative and imaginative — and of course, I loved all the Batavia shots! James’ enthusiasm is contagious, and we loved his passion for his career,” Smith said. “We are proud of our fellow BHS grad, James, on his well-earned accomplishments. James’ message was one of persistence and setting goals and working hard to attain them. He is proud of his Batavia roots and it’s awesome for our students to hear from a successful Batavian. It was our honor to be part of this project.”

Part of DiLullo’s visit included a contest for students to guess the number of pages in the film’s script. The film itself is six minutes and 40 seconds long. There were two winners guessing a script of six and a half pages, so they ended up having a tie-breaker of guessing the number of lines on the last page.

“Screenplays are not as big as you think. It's not as many words as you think. It's a visual medium. The words are just there to guide the visual sense. So I got numbers from 70 to 80, 100. It’s an exercise to kind of incorporate, what does it look like in the industry, in time and in money? Because that's how everything's measured by us … how many scenes is that? And how many times per day can you do that, and how many shots?” he said. “It all relates back to the written word, 100% it's all measured in written words.”

So what was the final answer? There were 14 lines. Senior Makayla Balonek gave the correct answer and won a “Kitty” sweater. The movie was filmed at John Kennedy Intermediate School earlier this year and featured one superstar feline and both adult and child actors. It showed the class how to build suspense, create a soundtrack and do product placement within a movie, which was done, for example, when a refrigerator door closed and flyers on the front door displayed local business names.

“I do think they are encouraged by his story,” Tenebruso said. “A kid from Batavia who’s not just a writer … but can inspire other people.”

About Kitty

Local band GumShoe, featuring Tim McJury, Todd Townsend and Dan Eick, plays the song “Psycho Kitty” in the movie.

There will be a special showing after the Christmas in the City parade at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, and possibly a second one later on during an open house from 6 to 9 p.m.

During the 6 p.m. parade, DiLullo’s team will be pulling a cart and handing out free hot chocolate.

Back at GO ART! after the parade, DiLullo and members of the cast and crew will be on hand to answer questions and mingle, plus Volunteers For Animals members will be available to collect donations of pet food and supplies and answer questions about dogs and cats at Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Watch the trailer HERE.

Photo by Howard Owens