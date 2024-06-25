Brisbane Mansion: put it up for sale or knock it down, one councilman wants taxpayers to decide

File Photo of the Brisbane Mansion, home to the city of Batavia's police department at 10 W. Main St., Batavia.

As city management and the Batavia Development Corp. pursue ways to attract developers to take over Brisbane Mansion, which now houses the police department, at least one City Councilman sees another option.

And Councilman Al McGinnis made that known during Monday’s conference session. He referred to a prior time after taking a serious walk-through of the property.

City Councilman Al McGinnis

“We talked about back then the boutique hotel, a law firm, and apartments, and it simply wasn’t available. The Brisbane Mansion is old, that’s its only function. There was never any famous authors out of there, there was never any books written about it. No treaty was signed there. No famous or infamous people, no historical point at all,” McGinnis said at City Hall. “The one thing that we have to do in City Council is we’re stewards of the taxpayers’ money. At some point, we need to listen to the taxpayer, ask them: do you want to spend any money on the Brisbane? We could make a fortune on the land; the building itself is a wreck. We need to think about what are we going to do as City Council for the value of our citizens. Because guaranteed, they’re gonna say well, now we want a PILOT program, we want a tax break, we don’t want that.”

As a point of correction, there have been pieces of history written by the late City Historian Larry Barnes about the Brisbanes and the piece of property at 10 W. Main St. that was built in 1853, including a play scripted by Derek Maxfield and Barnes.

The city landmark is listed by the Historic Preservation Commission and formerly served as City Hall from 1918 to 2004 after being the home of George and Sarah Brisbane. Their son Albert was a nationally known author in the 1800s, and his son, Arthur, who worked primarily for William Randolph Hearst, was one of the nation's leading newspaper editors in the later part of the 19th Century. He is buried in the Historic Batavia Cemetery.

City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. wanted to clarify that, no matter what the city opts to do with the building, “I would never vote to knock it down.”

“I’m sorry, I just can't. It's too historical. It was on some of our police letterhead at one point," he said. "So I think that a private entity could do whatever they want. I don't think at this point we were gonna fix it up. I think we're gonna do an RFP, is that right?”

City Manager Rachael Tabelski confirmed that, yes, she thought the council had given direction for the site to be put out for a request for a proposal once the police department had vacated the building. Jankowski agreed while McGinnis emphasized that “we need to find out from the public if they want to proceed with this or not.”

City Council President Eugene Jankowski

“The only feedback I had when we were talking about this was to let it go out to the private sector. Let it be refurbished into something. The engine house was in worse condition, and it’s still here. St. James rectory was basically falling in, and that’s still here. So with the right person and tender loving care, the building has a purpose,” Jankowski said. “And I think we should RFP it out and let someone else tell us what vision they have to preserve the building and go from there.

"I mean, we're not even at that point that there might be somebody waiting in the wings for us to make that opening and jump on it (Tabelski added that multiple developers have expressed interest). So there you go," he said. "So I don't think we're going to spend any taxpayer money; we're just going to be opening up the opportunity for the person who gets that to maybe get an opportunity to get some historical grants and things.”

Director of Economic Development Tammy Hathaway said that she and city management are in progress with pursuing consolidated grant funding to prepare for when the police department vacates the premises to its new headquarters downtown. A new police facility is being built at the corner of Alva Place and Bank Street.

Director of Economic Development Tammy Hathaway

“The role of the BDC is really to support the city in its efforts to get it out to RFP and be prepared so that when the police department does vacate that building … we can shrink up the amount of time that the city retains ownership of that building afterward. That's absolutely what we want to do. So in our efforts to make sure that we're prepared to help and support the city and get it out of their ownership, that's definitely what our plans are,” Hathaway said Tuesday morning. “It’s not our intention to spend any money towards it. Rachael said 85 percent of the RFP is already complete, so it's ready. We've had conversations, cursory conversations with developers, as we always do, about what underutilized buildings and sites we have throughout the city so that we're always prepared. And after having exhausted a technical grant from HCR last year to have a reuse analysis completed — we did that with the idea of what is the best use for this — how do we promote this to developers?”

In-site Architecture analyzed and recommended market rate housing and/or a boutique hotel as the best use for the property. The city’s prospective grants would be to prepare for the redevelopment and renovations to the mansion, with a required match to come from the project developer after submitting a successful request for proposal.

“Ever since I got hired, it was the intent to support the city in making sure that they’re putting that building back on the tax rolls as quickly as possible,” Hathaway said. “After the police department exits, but then it comes down to a developer too, and when they go through it, there really should be no reason, honestly, that it wouldn’t qualify for historic tax credits.”

The Regional Economic Development Council Initiative is offering capital improvement grants for pro-housing communities for 2024, and the city of Batavia is an eligible applicant.

City Council supported the application, including investing grant funds into Main St. 56 Theater property roof repairs and mall fund reserves.