Donations, volunteers sought for 5th annual yard sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity

File Photo of Angelina Pellegrino at her Batavia home.

Photo by Howard Owens

Angelina Pellegrino is at it again, and she’s looking for fellow spring cleaners, donors, and volunteers able to help out with her fifth annual yard sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Pellegrino, a city resident and recipient of a Habitat home, has been throwing the yearly yard sale party on her own as one way to pay forward her gratitude for having been part of the nonprofit’s program. So, she, in turn, hosts the sale at the residence that she and Habitat staff worked on to make her home dreams a reality for her own family.

“The sale starts Friday, May 16th, through Sunday, May 18th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, all proceeds go directly to the next family,” she said. “Now that everyone will begin to spring clean, please consider donating your items to this fabulous benefit. We accept items such as clothing, shoes, housewares, household items, books, etc. Any and every donation is greatly appreciated.”

Items may be dropped off any time on the front porch of 150 State St., Batavia, or pickups can be arranged (except for large items such as chairs, tables, etc.), she said. Those larger items, including end tables, bikes, TVs, can be dropped off at her home from April 22 through May 14, when storage will be available.

“This year we are desperately looking for volunteers to help set up on Thursday, May 15. That is the day we mostly need as many hands on deck to get it all organized. We are also looking for volunteers to help with the sale itself,” she said. “Whether you are a retiree, or a student that needs to put in volunteer hours, or someone who works at a business that allows a day to volunteer for an organization, we would so appreciate that.”

There’s some added fun this year of face painting for kids, with design choices for a $5 donation that will go to Habitat for Humanity. If you’re artistic, Pellegrino is also looking for some people to help out with the face painting activity, which is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17 and 18 during that sale weekend.

“I urge everyone to help make this year great, as this is a wonderful program right in our community,” she said. “Please reach out to me, Angelina Pellegrino, any time via text or phone call at 585-356-4867 with any questions regarding drop-offs, pickups or volunteering.”