Penelope Ortiz, 8, of Batavia, leads off the practice round for this year's third annual BID Boxcar Derby Saturday on Ellicott Avenue in Batavia.

Photo by Nick Serrata

And they were off -- 24 boxcars zipping down Ellicott Avenue in a race to the finish, and for the Suozzi Memorial Cup, in the third annual BID Boxcar Derby Saturday in Batavia.

A crowd of spectators lined the avenue to cheer on the drivers, tucked into their colorful and creatively designed low-riders.

Jay Gsell of Batavia is at the controls during the BID Boxcar Derby Saturday in Batavia. The ramps were set up at the top of Ellicott and Richmond avenues, and once released, the boxcars raced two at a time against one another to the bottom as a crowd of spectators cheered the drivers on.

