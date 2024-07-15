Ellicott Station gets much-needed maintenance, left without fencing Monday

Ellicott Station left unprotected after the fencing was removed on Monday.

Photo by Howard Owens

The fencing has been removed around Ellicott Station in downtown Batavia and a small work crew was spotted Monday on the premises performing some landscaping -- weed-whacking and the like -- to remove overgrown grass and weeds on the Ellicott Street property.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski has recently said that property owner Sam Savarino would be cited for lack of property maintenance as the area "is an eyesore" with overgrown weeds and grass. She did not respond to The Batavian's request for further comment Monday about the fencing being removed, and whether there's any concern about anyone getting onto the property during the time period the fencing is down, including later this year when the weather turns colder and the vacant site might be a tempting resting spot for transients.

Savarino likewise did not return a request for comment about the fencing, how long it was expected to be down, concerns about anyone getting onto the property, and how secure the building is at this point.

The Batavian will update this article when/if responses are received.

Previously: Documents reveal Ellicott Station built on foundation of misunderstood housing terms