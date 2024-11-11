Fence goes back up at stalled apartment complex for reasons of 'citation'

Photo by Howard Owens

A fence has been erected once again around Ellicott Station, though it still appears to be in limbo as a construction project on the city's southside in downtown Batavia.

Property owner Sam Savarino confirmed with The Batavian this weekend that he ordered the fence to be put up as a response to city management.

"Yes, I sent a crew to install the fence," Savarino said Sunday. "Addressing a city code citation."

The four-story apartment complex has been stalled since summer 2023, when Savarino Companies announced it was shutting down amidst legal and financial issues with the state Dormitory Authority.

There has been no definitive word as to when the project may get going again or whether it will be Savarino or another developer that kicks it back into gear. There were tax credits and exemptions with Genesee County Economic Center that were taken off the table after the economic agency claimed Savarino broke tenets of the contract. He has vehemently disagreed.

