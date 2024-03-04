For Chamber Award recipients, 'it started when' they saw a need and filled it

2023 Chamber of Commerce Awards recipients, back row left to right, Holland Land Office Museum and Offhaus Farms. Front row left to right, Volunteers for Animals, Michelle Gillard (center) and Alabama Hotel.

People’s lives that changed the course of either a business, farm, nonprofit, museum or volunteer efforts all experienced the common and perhaps obvious but poignant theme of having a beginning early on in their journeys, Chamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins says.

He noted that during Saturday’s Chamber Awards ceremony. Each of the award recipients, no matter their passion and involvement or cause, were connected by the phrase “it started when,” Cousins said.

Alabama Hotel’s 15 minutes of national fame in December 2022 started when owner Bonnie Woodward and manager Joe Bradt opened their doors and hearts to 120 strangers during a blizzard that stranded out-of-town motorists and only further bolstered a decades-long track record of steadfast hard work, employee contributions and good business sense.

Offhaus Farms’ growth and sustainability started when family members joined the effort, and one by one, it strengthened the business as it mushroomed from 45 cows in 1959 to 1,400 cows and 27 dedicated workers today.

The journey of Volunteers For Animals started 40 years ago when people who were determined to care for the needs of those who couldn’t speak up for themselves gained strength in numbers and purpose to become true to their namesake by working tirelessly for four-legged friends.

Holland Land Office Museum stepped into the spotlight, not as a relic of ho-hum antiquity but as an exciting new chapter in Genesee County’s history, which started when Executive Director Ryan Duffy and Curator Tyler Angora viewed it through fresh eyes and perspectives with new exhibits, programs and speakers.

Michelle Gillard’s ability to effect real change in this community started when she herself saw the need was great and that she had the ability to help and to rally others into action as well, rather than depend on someone else to get the job done.

In other words, while for each of these award recipients, there's a success story to be told, it all started with a need to be filled, and they filled it.

“Supporting them and highlighting their journeys is what the Chamber of Commerce is all about,” Cousins said during the 52nd ceremony at Batavia Downs. “I’d like to challenge each of us to soak in each honoree’s story. Each is truly humbling; it’s what makes the backbone of our county.”

The recipients each offer a drive, passion and determination that has not only made their own endeavors successful but also created another stellar lineup of award honorees, he said.

For anyone who hasn’t attended an awards ceremony, the pride and support of the audience were palpable. A packed room of more than 300 attendees participated in an evening of videos illustrating what each recipient has accomplished and how they all interact with the community, and watched humility unfold as recipients accepted their award.

History flowed throughout the evening about the origins of each business and organization, with the oldest one cited as the Holland Land Office property, established by Joseph Ellicott in 1815.

While many folks may enjoy the glitz and glam of the Oscars and Emmys, this event is a local Academy Award for people doing good in their own community’s backyard. The story of each one is listed below. All recipients thanked family, friends, community members, and/or those who nominated them, and there were challenges made as well.

In her closing remarks, Gillard quoted Mahatma Gandhi, who used nonviolent resistance to lead a successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule and asked each of the attendees to consider her appeal.

“Gandhi once said ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ Prior to volunteering, I often felt something was missing from my life without really knowing what it was. Acts of service, kindness to others, it will fill your life and your soul in a way that you never imagined,” she said. “I challenge each of you to find a cause or an organization that speaks to you and dedicate your time there. While we're all busy giving, our time is one of the greatest gifts that we can offer. I assure you, it is also a gift you are giving to yourself. Imagine the positive impact we could create in our community if each person in this room spent an hour or two volunteering each month and encouraging others to do the same.”

Here are the award recipients' stories:

Business of the Year, Joe Bradt and Bonnie Woodward.

Agricultural Business of the Year, Travis and Levi Offhaus of Offhaus Farm.

Special Anniversary Recognition of the Year, Debbie Stocking and Wendy Castleman of Volunteers For Animals.

Special Recognition of the Year, Ryan Duffy and Tyler Angora of Holland Land Office Museum.

Geneseean of the Year, Michelle Gillard.

Master of Cermony, Paul Figlow.

