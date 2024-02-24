From Tokyo to GCC and settling into NYC, Japanese actress finds comfort in 'culture of hustle'

Natsumi Sasabe plays the role of Agave in GCC's 2019 production of "Bakkhai."

Students in Tokyo are accustomed to studying first and asking questions later, so it was a breath of fresh air when Natsumi Sasabe learned the ways of education when studying as an international student at Genesee Community College, she says.

“Back in Japan, my responsibility was to take notes and really knowing something," she said during an interview with The Batavian. "At GCC, so many times students raised their hands and asked questions, and there was an agreeing and disagreeing type of energy. But I think the biggest take out that I got from GCC was that it's ok to ask questions, it's ok to be curious about something it’s, ok to talk, if that makes sense, in the classroom setting where everybody's learning the same thing. But everybody reads the same thing from a slightly different point of view. And that's what makes learning really interesting.

“I became so much more outgoing … open-minded. I think it’s a very cultural thing. I also liked this sense of community, you see everybody everyday, you belong to this group.”

The road from Tokyo

After Sasabe finished high school in 2017, she wondered what was next, and since she had always been interested in theater arts and had an eye toward the United States, she searched potential colleges. GCC stood out, she said, for its two-year theater arts program and being “very affordable.”

That’s not to say there weren’t some bumps in the road. Sasabe, now 25, barely knew English when she landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There definitely was a language barrier, and she worked to get up to speed, she said. She laughed when asked if there were any missteps. There’s a Japanese saying that means you are well known that translates to “you have a big face.” She said it once and learned her lesson — her new American friend was quite puzzled as to why she said that.

“She said, ‘What do you mean by that? That’s when I learned I cannot translate from one language to another,” Sasabe said.

She enjoyed gleaning lessons from theater arts professors Norm Gayford and Maryanne Arena, and she still keeps in touch. They can be proud of this 2019 GCC graduate: she went on to Walt Disney World and worked as a performer and dancer at the park until it shut down in March 2020 due to COVID and the pandemic.

Sasabe then returned to Japan and continued pursuing her career in theater and performing arts. But she didn't stay out of the U.S. for too long. She moved to New York City in August 2022 to pursue her bachelor's degree in theater arts at Columbia University, graduating in May 2023. During all of this time, she has been performing in plays and short films.

Loving the culture of hustle

“I love being on stage; I love performing. I feel the heartbeat, my hands get sweaty, but I don’t get nervous. I enjoy being stressed,” she said about the constant pressure of finding her next gig. “It has definitely been a hustle. I’m job-hunting all the time. Sustaining a living in New York is definitely hard enough, and finding work is, I enjoy this culture of hustle, I keep saying it’s hard, but I enjoy it being hard.

“It’s definitely not the most stable job. I have to be aiming for, to monitor my life, my world right now, it’s a lot of preparation. I’m thinking about the audition, and needing to rest, it’s a lot of juggling and making sure so many elements are working out fine. I’m constantly in motion; sometimes I wish I could stop and breathe.”

A typical day begins early with a workout, followed by scouting for auditions, then submitting her photos and videos, sneaking in a meal, followed by setting up a camera to record herself doing monologues and dances, often from what casting directors have requested as part of the auditions.

An old actor’s mantra has been that if you’re asked if you can ride a horse, you say yes and then learn how to ride a horse. Sasabe had her own version of this when she showed up for an audition and was expected to dance. But it wasn’t ballroom, which is her strong suit. It was for tap dancing.

“I auditioned for one of the Broadway productions, and I don't know how I missed that information. But they were looking for someone who can tap well, and I have never tapped in my life, but I had a pair of shoes. So I put them in my backpack, and then went to the audition and just faked the shape of it. I did my best, and I'm still proud of it,” she said. “I did not even get a callback. I got caught immediately. And that’s where I learned, I spread myself too thin.”

She has, however, gotten many diverse roles, including for 10 months at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, as a dancer in a music video for Japanese singer Ioni, as Ting’an, one of the leads in the film “Black Daisies/White Daisies,” as Kacy in “For Her,” and as a computer graphics designer in a Pretia AR apps commercial.

The Pretia commercial featured her as Sigourney in a mini-plot with fellow app designers and background music reminiscent of a spy movie. With no spoken words, her animated face helped tell the story with a sense of humor. She especially related to the Black Daisies project, a play about the dichotomy of Asian identities and consciousness in one body being separated into two characters –– represented by an Asian name and an English name, she said.

“We're basically playing the same persona but embodied by two different bodies. And that project particularly resonated with me because I'm. Also, I'm a first-generation immigrant in the U.S.,” she said. “So as I learned English or culture in the United States, I felt that I have two different persona whenever I'm speaking English versus whenever I'm speaking Japanese, which is my first language.”

The ongoing role of questions

She looks forward to what’s ahead for her while also occasionally taking a look back at what where she’s been and what she may have discovered along the way. She returned to Batavia two years ago to catch up with old friends.

“I wanted to see everybody who helped me go through the journey,” she said. “I definitely want to keep doing what I love, which is performing and working on short film projects in the city. I definitely want to get better; I want to do an on-camera project and act in feature films as a medium. I want to embody the story I find interesting.

“It allows me to question. You have to keep asking questions. You try to understand someone who’s not entirely myself. You have to extend a certain amount of patience; it’s being human, in the sense of being very intimate," she said. "You figure out this person and want to keep doing that on a higher and higher level.”

Natsumi Sasabe in the play, "Black Daisies, White Daisies."

Submitted Photo

Pretia AR app commercial with Natsumi Sasabe, left.

Submitted Photo