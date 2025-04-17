Genesee County dispatchers given recognition for 'fabulous job' during telecommunicators week

City Councilwoman Kathy Briggs presents a proclamation to Frank Riccobono for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Photo by Joanne Beck

While public safety workers have rolled along doing their jobs to apprehend criminals, suppress fires and treat injured patients, city and county officials have taken pause to recognize the importance of those who serve as a bridge between the people with emergencies and the first responders during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

City Councilwoman Kathy Briggs presented a proclamation to Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono during this week’s City Council meeting.

Emergencies can occur at any time, and they require police, fire or emergency medical services, Briggs said, reading the proclamation, and “whereas, when an emergency occurs, the prompt response of police officers, firefighters and paramedics is critical to the protection of flight and preservation of property, and whereas, public safety telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.”

Those public safety personnel are the single connection, monitoring activities by radio and providing police and other first responders with information to ensure that both responders and community members are safe, she said.

“And whereas, each emergency dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding, and professionalism during the performance of their job, now therefore be it resolved that the City Council of the City of Batavia recognizes the week of April 13th through the 19th, 2025, to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week,” Briggs said. “And sincerely thank the members of the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center for their diligence and professionalism to keep our city and citizens safe.”

Riccobono thanked council members on behalf of the men and women of the dispatch center.

“Dispatching is a very tough job, and often they don't receive a lot of recognition,” he said. “I lead a great team; I can't say enough about them, and they do a fabulous job.

“I was just talking to the city manager. I travel around the state, and unfortunately, the working relationship that we have here, which is excellent, is not seen everywhere around the state and country,” he said. “So on behalf of the men and women of the the dispatch center, I do want to extend my appreciation, not just to the city council, but also all the city agencies that we interact with, and it's been a pleasure. Thank you.”

