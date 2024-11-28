Genesee County legislators approve $189M budget, salary raises for employees and management

Genesee County’s Legislature adopted the proposed $189 million budget this week, calling for a tax levy increase of 2.78%. The legislature also agreed to several other resolutions, including moving leftover federal money into countywide broadband expansion, approving the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union contract, raising salaries for county officers and increasing salaries for nonunion employees and management.

A tax levy of $33,630,739 is to be raised for the 2025 budget, which equates to a tax rate decrease of 51 cents per $1,000 assessed value due to increased property assessments, County Manager Matt Landers said, lowering the current rate of $8.08 to $7.57 per $1,000 assessed value. However, as many property owners may discover, their annual tax bill will increase due to those larger assessments. For a prior budget story, go HERE.

During prior talks about the budget, Legislative Chair Shelley Stein remarked about what she believed was the reality of the situation: “It's still an increase in the levy. We are aware that the rate goes down with this, but we also are running a service organization, and there are costs in New York State that we cannot avoid. We want to make a very safe community that is balanced with quality of life. These are the costs.”

Legislator Marianne Clattenburg added that many of “these dollars” are spent, when it comes to security, “not just on public service” but also with a focus on things such as cyber security and the welfare of citizens.

Legislators also approved the negotiated deal to give AFSCME wage increases of 4% for 2025, 3% for 2026 and 4% for 2027.

There is the creation of a Step 7, with a 4% increase. Members with approximately 7+ years of service will be moved to Step 7.

Beginning Jan. 1, longevity will increase from $.10/hour to $.20/hour for every five years of continuous service, to a maximum of 30 years. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, longevity will increase to $.25/hour for every five years of continuous service, to a maximum of 30 years.

Health Care:

2025 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 13% cost share with a cap of 9% of earnings.

2026 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 14% cost share with a cap of 9% of earnings.

2027 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 15% cost share with a cap of 10% of earnings.

The Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA) is getting a 4% increase, and management is getting a 3.5% increase. CSEA grade adjustments will be negotiated with the union in the coming months. Management and union members also receive annual step increases until they reach the top of their grade.

In addition, specific management positions were recommended for an additional one grade adjustment based on the Evergreen study. One grade adjustment equals an approximately 5% increase.

The salary of county officers were approved for Jan. 1 as follows:

Commissioner of Public Works $137,048

Commissioner of Elections (2) $ 62,817

Commissioner of Social Services $119,689

County Attorney $144,830

County Clerk $111,975

District Attorney $220,970

Human Resources Director $123,729

Public Defender $145,235

The county had previously entered into a contract this year with Spectrum Northeast for high-speed internet broadband access for residential, business and government users for a price not to exceed $6,603,107, and at that time the county dedicated $2 million of its American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

There is a leftover amount of $17,603.74 of ARPA money, so legislators agreed to also put that toward the broadband expense instead of using reserve funds.