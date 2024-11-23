Salary study serves as basis for 3.5 to 5 percent raises for county employees, management

Project Manager Michael Misrahi

A salary study provided to Genesee County legislators has fueled raises of up to 5% for employees and management, which the county hopes will make it more competitive and help recruit and retain people.

Michael Misrahi of Evergreen Solutions, LLC of Florida, presented his findings during a Ways & Means meeting this week. He was asked about the shelf life of this study.

“So all this information has been collected in FY 24 essentially, and so, this is the recommendation (that the study is) intended for you to implement in the upcoming fiscal year. If you were unable to do so for whatever reason and delay it, you would really need to assume the market has moved in that time. So if you were to push this out a year and try to look at the recommendations there, you will essentially be passed by the market in that time frame. And there's no way of knowing exactly how much the market is going to move in this next year,” Misrahi said. “However, if you like a general figure, I would say somewhere between usually two and a half to three and a half percent is a safe bet. For your guys’ region right now, it seems to be about where the market has been each year. Obviously, it's hard to predict where the economy goes and tax revenue bases and all of that, but that's been about the average we've seen over the last few years.”

The study included a current compensation structure assessment, market comparison against peer organizations in other New York State counties, established competitive positioning and then gave recommendations to address what Misrahi believed to be existing market gaps.

Genesee County’s cost of living index was at 104.4, which wasn’t the highest — Ontario was at 107.9 — and higher than six other counties in the comparison. Key findings were that:

All employee groups lagged the market throughout most of the salary ranges.

AFSME and CSEA average actual salaries lagged by the market by just under 10%.

Specific positions lagged the market by more than 10 to 15%, market position varied by role.

Misrahi recommended increases aligned with the cost of living index, giving AFSCME and CSEA 4% raises and management 3.5%. Evergreen also provided the county with a set of pay grade changes to close market gaps for roles more significantly off-market, which county administrators were to review and amend as appropriate to ensure internal and external equity was maintained.

The combination of the structural increases and new pay grades will close the county’s existing market gap and align it with the market average, the study stated.

Legislators reviewed the 2025 employee and management salary schedules after the presentation.

“Looking at the salary schedule, I see where some of the people have quite a jump,” Legislator Gary Maha said.

HR Director Anita Cleveland said that some of those employees are moving up the steps implemented a few years ago. The Evergreen study was used for the percentage increase, and the management salary schedule was based on it.

“Retention and recruitment is really hard, but this gives us an idea of what we can do … and those folks that are in public service are appropriately compensated,” Legislative Chair Shelley Stein said.

County Manager Matt Landers agreed, adding, "we are implementing the recommendations.”

The Batavian asked if he had an idea of how many employees actually leave their jobs because of pay issues on a regular or annual basis and whether it’s across all departments or in particular departments.

“With a workforce of 550 people, we have regular turnover in numerous departments, along with long-term open vacancies,” he said. “We try to conduct exit interviews as often as possible, and although we don’t have any official stats, the most common reasons I hear of people leaving is for more money or a more flexible schedule that private sector employers can sometimes offer.”

The new American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) contract is as follows:

Wages have a 4% increase for 2025, 3% for 2026 and 4% for 2027.

There is the creation of a Step 7, with a 4% increase. Members with approximately 7+ years of service will be moved to Step 7.

Beginning Jan. 1, longevity will increase from $.10/hour to $.20/hour for every five years of continuous service, to a maximum of 30 years. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, longevity will increase to $.25/hour for every five years of continuous service, to a maximum of 30 years.

Health Care:

2025 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 13% cost share with a cap of 9% of earnings.

2026 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 14% cost share with a cap of 9% of earnings.

2027 – employees hired prior to 1/1/15 will have a 15% cost share with a cap of 10% of earnings.

The Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA) is getting a 4% increase and management is getting a 3.5% increase. CSEA grade adjustments will be negotiated with the union in the coming months. Management and union members also receive annual step increases until they reach the top of their grade.

In addition, specific management positions were recommended for an additional one grade adjustment based on the Evergreen study. One grade adjustment equals an approximately 5% increase. Those positions are listed below:

Director of Emergency Communications

Compliance Officer

Deputy Director Real Property

Assistant DA-1 st

Director Children w/ Special Needs

Environmental Health Director

Clinical Services Director

Director of Community Mental Health Services

Deputy HR Director

Systems Analyst I

Clerk of the Legislature

Director of OFA

OFA Services Administrator

Probation Director

Public Defender

Deputy County Manager

Executive Assistant to County Manager

Commissioner of Social Services

Deputy DPW Commissioner

Deputy Director Community Mental Health

Human Resources Director

IT Director

Chief Deputy-Criminal

Chief Deputy-Patrol

Deputy County Attorney

Sr Assistant Public Defender

Jail Superintendent

Undersheriff

The following are management salaries, including longevity pay, for 2025: