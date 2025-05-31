Genesee County youth to benefit from state Summer Youth Employment Program funding

File Photo of Gov. Kathy Hochul at Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles during a Shop Local event in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

Genesee County, and more specifically its eligible youth, are expected to receive $140,702 of the $3.8 million designated for the Finger Lakes region out of a total $56.5 million pot being distributed to New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says.

The funding is part of a New York State Summer Youth Employment program announced by Hochul this week as part of the 2026 state budget. This program is to connect thousands of young people from low-income homes to jobs this summer.

The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing the funding to all 57 of the state counties and New York City to implement the seasonal program to introduce at-risk youth to New York’s workforce -- where “they will gain professional training and develop useful skills that will help them improve educational performance and explore possible career paths,” Hochul said.

“Investing in our young people’s future and providing them with the resources and tools they need to succeed is a top priority of my administration,” Hochul said in a news release. “The Summer Youth Employment Program helps young New Yorkers across the state find good summer jobs that provide valuable experiences and skills that will help them pursue their educational and career goals and prepare them for success in the workforce as adults.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program is to support businesses and communities across the state in providing summer jobs for youth from low-income families, she said.

Participants will work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities, and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size. As an example, that would be $53,300 for a family of three.

The FY 2026 state budget included an increase of $1.5 million for the program from last year to address minimum wage increases, and the program served more than 21,000 young people last summer, the release stated.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program provides young people from lower-income households good summer jobs in a range of occupations that provide participants a paycheck and the important opportunity to gain valuable work experience that will support their future success in school and in the job market,” state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said.

State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon added that summer jobs are “a gateway to the world of work for young New Yorkers.”

“The skills and experience they will gain through Summer Youth Employment Program will continue to serve them long into their chosen career fields,” she said. “This initiative is a win-win-win for young New Yorkers in underserved populations, their communities, and the New York State economy.”