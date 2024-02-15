Genesee Valley School Boards program 'designed to answer your questions' Feb. 27

If you've ever been interested in becoming a school board member, and think that perhaps it would be a great way to be connected to your community, Genesee Valley School Boards Association is hosting a program designed to answer your questions and provide details to help you decide if it’s something you might like to try.

An information night has been set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Genesee Valley BOCES Service Center, 80 Munson St., Le Roy.

“We will go through the process of the election and discuss expectations and outcomes once you are elected,” GVSBA Executive Director Patrick Burk says. “If you have a basic interest, this is step one to learn what your commitment would be, as well as what to expect from this much-needed community service position.”

He invites anyone with interest to join the board for an informal discussion and presentaton that will “enlighten you on what to expect, and the important duty of seeing our public educational system.”

Registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Burk at pburk@gvboces.org.