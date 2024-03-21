Golden Easter egg hunt to begin on Friday, big event set for March 30

Matt Landers and an early special visitor prepare for the Batavia Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, which kicks off with the golden eggs, which are to be hidden one at a time between Friday and March 28 before the big event on March 30 in Centennial Park, Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

As all of the young Easter egg hunters prepare for the annual Batavia Kiwanis Easter egg hunt, which begins at 9 a.m. sharp on March 30 at Centennial Park, club member Matt Landers wants to remind participants that there will be one golden egg hidden every day in the park from Friday through March 28 for the finding.

"The eggs will be hidden even if there is snow on the ground, so hopefully the kiddos put on their snow boots and start searching tomorrow," Landers said Thursday as he prepared to hide the first of seven golden eggs.

Each child that finds a golden egg may redeem it for a prize of a chocolate bunny from Oliver's Candies during the big event on March 30 at Centennial Park in Batavia.

The Easter egg hunt will feature "thousands of eggs," members say, so come prepared for the hunt and to have some family fun, even if Mother Nature doesn't fully cooperate with the beginning of spring.