Just Kings joins with GO ART! for a growing Juneteenth Celebration this June

File Photo of 2024 Juneteenth Celebration at Williams Park in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

With four festivals under its belt, and a new one added this year, GO ART! needed a designated special events coordinator, Gregory Hallock says, and tacked the extra duties and label onto Social Media Director Courtney Henderson’s title.

Henderson has taken on this year’s Just Kings' Juneteenth Celebration Festival, in collaboration with Just Kings, a grassroots group that has been organizing fundraisers and giveaways in Batavia for the last several years. With a growing event to celebrate Juneteenth, Just Kings organizers wanted to pool resources and also use GO ART!’s nonprofit status for donations and sponsorships, Hallock and Henderson said on Monday.

“It’s growing, and they’re a group of volunteers trying to make that happen,” Hallock, GO ART!’s executive director, said. “They’re growing to secure its continued success and wanted to go with a nonprofit to make sure that happens. We want this to happen, we’re just helping to make that happen, and we will have a booth at Juneteenth as well.”

Working with a 501(c)(3) means that any donations and sponsorships can be declared as tax write-offs, Hallock said, which is helpful to organizations and businesses.

GO ART! has been a supporter of the Juneteenth celebration for several years, said Greg Munroe, one of the event's organizers.

"After the first or second year, GO ART! reached out and wanted to help us out, and they helped us get a grant, I want to say, like three years ago," Munroe said. "To this point, that grant has basically run out. We're looking for funding help, and we've reached out to GO ART! again. They said they would love to collaborate with us."

Henderson has been particularly helpful with social media and promotion, and helping bring together some funding for the event.

Just Kings is still running the event, he said.

While Juneteenth, the nationally recognized holiday, is on June 19, this event is set for noon to 8 p.m. on June 14, which is a Saturday. (Being Pride month, there will also be a related event going on that day at Jackson Square.)

“We’ll have a sign at each event asking people to support both,” Hallock said. “We’re working on adding a bunch of educational and art components to Juneteenth.”

Last year’s event was busy with vendors and attendees, music and food, and this year should not disappoint, Henderson said. She welcomes applications from nonprofits, businesses, food trucks and booths, and musicians.

“I am in the search right now for a storyteller, an enthusiastic storyteller for kids, who can give educational tales as part of our entertainment/culture portion," she said. "We're also looking into trivia, like toy trivia when it comes to black inventors -- did you know the Super Soaker was invented by a black man? And I know we're looking into getting a double Dutch team, okay, and we're trying to find a step team.

“We are asking for anybody who is a food vendor to have at least one item that culturally represents the black community, and that obviously can vary widely based on what they serve," she said. "But that will also flow with the educational portion. That way, there’s education throughout the entire event."

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas received official emancipation, marking the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is celebrated annually, often with parades, parties and festivals that highlight African American history and culture.

"GO ART! is excited to host just King's Juneteenth Celebration Festival, a day dedicated to honoring freedom, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of Juneteenth," Henderson said.

On the group’s social media site, Just Kings invites folks to “celebrate freedom, culture, and community at this vibrant, family-friendly event in the heart of downtown Batavia! Enjoy live music, African drumming, spoken word, food trucks, Black-owned vendors, art, history, and kids’ activities — all honoring the legacy and significance of Juneteenth.

Munroe said that anyone who would like to donate in support of the event can contact Just Kings directly. If the donor seeks the tax benefit of a charitable donation, donations can be made through GO ART!

“Bring the whole family for a day of joy, learning, and connection,” organizers state. “Let's celebrate Black excellence, community strength, and the power of unity!”

The deadline for vendor and food vendor submissions is May 15. For more information, email festivals@goart.org.