Henry Grace and Friends features a lineup of live music for a Saturday Morning Coffeehouse Acoustic Music Series through June 21 at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia.

First up are:

Paul Almeter and Henry Grace this Saturday

Steve Kruppner and Howard Owens are on May 10

Billy Lambert and Bart Dentino May 24

Michael Iten and Steve Kruppner June 7

Bart Dentino and Paul Almeter June 21

These morning coffeehouse sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon, and are free to the public.