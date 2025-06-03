Musicians 'share a part of ourselves' through open mics taking hold locally

Chris Humel, Iburi Photography Open Mic.

Photo by Akari Lewis-Iburi.

A soft-spoken Tom Ryan was getting a snack before taking his turn to perform at a new event at GO ART! in Batavia. Added to a slowly growing list of open mics, this one, located at the corner of East Main and Bank streets downtown, takes place every third Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Ryan shared why he enjoys participating in open mics and why they seem to be growing in popularity, just before taking to the stage with his guitar and a song.

“It’s safe, it’s a safe space,” he said. “If I were getting paid to perform, that’s a different deal.”

GO ART! on East Main and Bank streets

Fellow crooner James Pastore set up this open mic session and hopes it will build an audience each month.

"In my experience, open mics help not only to bring people together, but they are a way in which we can support one another to be vulnerable and share a part of ourselves and our journeys. Oftentimes I find that the songs, pieces, or acts that people perform offer a glimpse into a deeper aspect of themself, whether that be one’s truth or perspective, their heart and wisdom, or one’s pain that we can all relate to in one way or another,” Pastore said. “That being said, I believe open mics can be a place for community to gather and be a light towards our greater humanity and connection. And it’s for this reason that I personally enjoy sharing and appreciate the chance to gain inspiration from others.

“GO ART! being the old historic and artistic building that it is, offers much to the local art community already, and I envision it to be another great venue for an open mic. In my opinion, music is an exceptional unifier of people,” he said. “I eagerly anticipate hearing pieces from various genres across different generations. And this open mic is not limited to only music; any poet, comedian, or spoken word artist is equally valued and would contribute to this community’s richness.”

Open mics are open

If you’ve been to an open mic, then you know the routine: musicians are on a first-come, first-served basis of performing in the order of a sign-up sheet, and depending on the venue, there may be an intro band or artist to get things going.

There are no cover charges — at least not locally — and patrons can get a beverage and food at some establishments while listening to locals strum a guitar, sing, tell jokes, or recite poetry as their own unique brand of talent.

VFW on Edwards

Lee Moore has been performing in and operating an open mic at the VFW for the last decade. As much as he’s aware of these events, however, he only happened to stumble across one when he and a friend visited GO ART! for a drink one evening. That goes to show how even the most ardent followers can miss these live happenings under the cloak of modest promotion.

Moore doesn’t understand why more Batavia folks don’t attend his open mic at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 25 Edwards St., Batavia. They’ve gotten up to a dozen musicians signed up to perform, he said, and the event used to be just once a month.

“It definitely grew. It was a struggle at first,” Moore said. “A couple of bands started as a result of it. It’s still vibrant, but we have a hard time getting Batavia people to come to ours. The whole band can come play, we have drums, piano, the whole set-up on stage, amplifiers and a PA system. They bring their own guitars.”

He estimated that about 25 to 30 people attend open mic nights, which used to be held in the bar and had become crowded, so the events were moved into the dining room. Musicians play five or six songs each, and are “quite talented,” Moore said.

“This is their chance to let out their talent, and quite a few folks come just to listen,” he said. “It’s a very inexpensive way to have music and bring people in. We don’t take any money, we just do it. It’s a good way to support the veterans — they serve bar food on those nights.”

Dan Dedo of Batavia goes to a lot of open mics, he said, on a Wednesday at VFW. He has also attended them at GO ART! and Iburi Photography at 35 Jackson St., Batavia.

“Those are all very great places to hear open mic. You never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “There’s a lot of great musical talent in town, and everybody has a different approach to their music, and it introduces me to new music as well. I play a little bit; I’m hoping that the open mic phenomenon continues to grow. It does encourage people to develop their musical skills, and it gets people of like interests to enjoy music.

“I think people are missing a great opportunity to hear some very talented musicians,” Dedo said. “It’s great entertainment and very inexpensive to come out and enjoy. We appreciate the musicians.”

His listening partner, Bonnie Dedo, added that “we always have a great time,” echoing Lee Moore’s question about attendance, “and we are wondering why there’s not a ton of people here, because it’s just so wonderful.”

Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, author Kurt Vonnegut says.

“Sing in the shower. Dance to the radio. Tell stories. Write a poem to a friend, even a lousy poem. Do it as well as you possibly can,” the writer said, according to Tom Taylor in Far Out Magazine. “You will get an enormous reward. You will have created something.”

Taylor further stated that Vonnegut’s perspective “emphasizes the transformative and healing power of engaging with music and the arts, both for individuals and society at large.”

All it takes is a live concert of any musical genre to experience that power. Perhaps that’s why there has been a revival for open mics in the area, from the VFW’s longstanding monthly Wednesday sessions to Iburi Photography's more recent once-a-month Fridays that began 18 months ago, and late bloomer GO ART!, featuring a Saturday morning, grant-funded series of local musicians in addition to the third Friday of the month with Pastore, and ongoing karaoke sessions.

Iburi Photography on Jackson

For the last two years, Iburi has even branched out of its in-house jams to sponsor a larger event in Jackson Square. This year's event is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. this Friday.

"So I think the main focus is having the community come out and perform. It's run like a standard open mic, first come, first served. You come up and sign up. People can play music. We've had some comedians come up. So whether you're a musician, a performer or a poet, we're open to all forms of creative expression," sponsor Akari Lewis-Iburi said, speaking also on behalf of her husband Kevin. “With our personal open mics, my husband’s a singer and songwriter, and I know that music is such an important part of his life to connect with people. And I think the open mics for us are a way to just have a space to build a community of people who are there to support each other.

“We're a very supportive group, and we really just genuinely enjoy spending time with everyone and uplifting people and just being a part of their creative outlet. And I think it's important to have that, to build community around that, and connect, because, I think they're popular because life is just so fast and everything's online now, and I think it's really great to have a space where we physically get together and just spend time together,” she said.

“And oftentimes at the end of the night … I'd like to think it's a little different than the others, because we're not a bar, we're really just a venue, so I think people approach it a little differently too. They're not there to get a drink, they're there for the music or for the comedy or for the poets that are there," she said. "So I feel like it draws a different kind of people, and we see a lot of the same folks that come through, and it's so great. We look forward to that every month … it's nice to connect physically with people, just face to face.”

Iburi’s last event featured about 15 performers and drew nearly 50 people to listen, she said. Events at Jackson Square bring in more musicians and spectators, and this year’s open mic was moved up into June, away from the busier Fourth of July weekend. There is no fee to participate; however, Lewis-Iburi asks that performers be mindful of the family-oriented audience when making song and prose selections.

The regular Iburi open mics are at 6 p.m. (sign-ups) and music begins at 6:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month.

Brandie, an open mic attendee, wrote online that she has connected with “so many supernova musicians and artisans since learning about this high vibe, open, co-creative space.”

“The local community is rich and diverse with singers, songwriters, poets, and comedians,” she said. “This last visit felt like such an episode. Oh my goodness, lotsa laughter and unexpected tears from a touching song towards the end of the evening … so grateful for the opportunity to connect and share our heart.”

Saturday Morning Coffeehouse Series

Eric Zwieg, an experienced rolling stone in his own right — figuratively, that is, having played at various venues in different states — had memories of an open mic in Georgia with a strict listening policy posted in the venue to emphasize a respectful process for musician and spectator alike; and another one in Allentown, “where I cut my teeth as a writer and player,” Zwieg said.

“The evening started at 7 p.m. with a featured local artist playing a one-hour set, followed by an open mic that often lasted until 4 a.m., followed by breakfast and boozy conversation down the street at The Towne Restaurant. It was an eclectic scene of endless musical genres, poetry, street performances, comedy, dramatic readings, etc.,” he said. “Michael Meldrum mentored thousands of musicians through the years, and it was his concept of having an opening act before the open mic that I suggested to Kevin and Akari at Iburi Photography that they have implemented with Parris (Zwieg) and Holly playing the first one. Parris and Holly went on to host a three-month residency at GO ART! because of the Iburi gig that included a number of their open mic participants.”

Zwieg began a Saturday morning live music series at GO ART!, stemming from his days of being a Rochester singer-songwriter in the 80s and 90s, playing gigs at restaurants for Sunday morning brunches.

“Back then, gigs didn’t start until 10 p.m. and could last until 3 a.m. The morning show provided an opportunity to commune with friends over breakfast and hear great music. So, when GO ART! opened their bakery Audrey’s, I thought it might be a nice pairing,” he said. “Music is a great communicator that needs no introduction. I invite people constantly by word of mouth, a grassroots approach, to try new music, venues, musicians, bands, and performers to listen and share space with something/someone new and different. It’s good for the soul and good for the community.”

The series features two artists on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the main gallery hosted by Henry Grace, Zwieg’s stage persona. Dialogue is encouraged between musicians and audience members via questions, stories, song selections, the writing process. There are three shows left before the next series begins in September.

There is also another open mic for a variety of talents, hosted by Dave Mollahan, every fourth Friday night at GO ART! Sign ups start at 6:30 and show opens at 7 p.m.

VFW Open Mic.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Lee Moore

Photo by Howard Owens.

James Pastore

Photo by Howard Owens.

Tom Ryan at GO ART!

Photo by Howard Owens.

VFW Open Mic.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Bill Pitcher and Tom Ryan

Photo by Howard Owens.

VFW Open Mic.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Dan Dedo

Photo by Howard Owens.

Bonnie Dedo

Photo by Howard Owens.

Tom Ryan

Photo by Howard Owens.

Iburi Open Mic

Photo by Akari Lewis-Iburi.

Phil Casper

Photo by Akari Lewis-Iburi.