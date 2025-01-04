New business owner looks to make a 'CleanHit' at Harvester Center

Harry and Cahlia flank their dad, Matt Hlushak, all of Batavia, at his new CleanHit Services business at 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia. It is set to open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Matt Hlushak is not afraid of career diversity, and has always tried to use what he learned in both his personal and professional experience, he says.

A native of Pennsylvania, he worked for many years as a cook, some in retail, and eventually made his way to Batavia, where he has lived for about six and a half years, working for most of that as a document specialist. Then came the time to leave.

“I quit my job to do this because of my family’s needs. My daughter is involved in dance; she has four dance classes a week, and my son has special needs. So this was a business I thought I could set up to probably sustain a family, using the skills that I have already and based on the needs that I do have. It absolutely gives me more flexibility,” he said of his new business at The Harvester Center. “This business was more about my experience as a customer, by buying the smoking accessories and buying toys and playing with the toys after I've used the accessories. And I was just thinking, since the cannabis industry is a relatively new thing here in New York, how can I get involved in it without having money for licensures, and I’m not predisposed to a criminal record to get ahead of the list or anything? So this is how I figured I could be part of it.”

CleanHit Services will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia. It’s Unit 103 on the first floor and can be accessed from the outside. Hlushak plans to give away samples of Stacey’s Pies for opening day.

As it may sound, CleanHit cleans cannabis accessories of tar residues left behind from using glass and metal paraphernalia and also cleans jewelry. Hlushak was surprised to learn that many people would just toss out their stuff and buy new ones instead of cleaning or having them cleaned, he said. He brings his personal experience to the table, as well as his prior work in a hospital using ultrasonic equipment for a central sterilization unit, he said.

He took that resume bullet item and put it to good use with his own equipment and mission statement to help others save some money, reuse their goods instead of throwing them out and buying new, and preserve what might be sentimental from having been a gift. He doesn’t sell any actual cannabis, CBD or THC products.

“It’s just a cleaning service with a relaxing place to wait while we clean your stuff, a place to shop if you’d like to look around,” he said. “A lot of smoking accessories are made out of glass. They're not all glass, they actually make them out of silicone and stuff. And I can clean those as well. But there's a lot of other small parts that are glass or metal. And with the ultrasonic cleaning and then doing it by hand as well, I can really get into some spaces and clean it up so that you can get a clean hit the next time around.”

He opted for the east side’s Harvester complex for various reasons.

“As far as setting up for somebody who’s brand new to setting up a business, I think it’s fantastic. The business incubator thing, I think, is a great idea for repurposing this old factory instead of tearing it down or doing some other unthinkable thing with it. I think it’s a fantastic use of the property, and I think it’s great that it allowed an opportunity for me personally that I appreciate,” he said. “And it was really simple to get in; it’s low rent and a smooth, easygoing process. All of these furnishings I got locally. I’m trying to find local craftspeople and artisans … I’m still looking for people. If they have crafts, I’d give them a shelf, they can consign, or I can buy at a discount and sell them.”

He has a table and two chairs set up for a game of checkers or chess, and a ring and hook game available to customers, along with a small couch and upholstered chairs, what he calls “a little light display,” which was showing a space backdrop and will switch scenes so as not to get stale, he said.

Toys include “fidgety, sensory type of things,” such as bendable spacemen, aliens, astronauts, a wooden puzzle or a block to unravel into a snake, and then one can turn it into different shapes. There are also squishy items and slimes and more traditional paraphernalia, though he’s not in this to compete with anyone, he said.

“I’m not trying to compete with any of the head shops in town or Adam Miller with their toys. The toys I’m selling are things they don’t generally have for sale,” he said. “I’m not trying to undercut anybody or say, shop with me instead. But I have a couple of things that were harder for me to find that I really liked and I think other people would like to use. So once I got my tax ID and I was able to buy in bulk, then I had access to the things that I can’t always find myself.”

Explain your process for cleaning these items.

“There’s some hand cleaning involved and there’s ultrasonic cleaning machines that I have. So you would put it in water, and you can treat it with an ultrasonic cleanser, and it could get sort of like the tiny bits of dirt and debris that you get in your rings and takes away the luster from your gems and your bracelets,” he said. “That ultrasonic machine with a bit of cleanser can loosen that up, free it up, and make it look practically like new. And I also have polishing cloths, so I can dry and polish them just like you would if you went back to your jewelry store where you got your original pieces.

“The paraphernalia is more of a hand cleaning, but sometimes they get neglected, and the tar just gets built up, and the ultrasonic portion of that will help free it up and really renew your glass pieces and your metal pieces,” he said. “I would always clean mine because I didn’t always want to spend anywhere from $5 to $40 every time I needed a new one, so I would clean it out myself, and I realized that I really did a pretty decent job. And then I thought that this is a really dirty job that a lot of people probably don’t want to do, so I can offer, I will gladly do it.”

He offers walk-in service, and wait time is about 15 to 20 minutes, he said, depending on how much a customer brings in to clean. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, call 585-813-6202.

Matt shows off some of his products at CleanHit Services, in Unit 103 at 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia.

