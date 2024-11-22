New principal position added to Robert Morris as part of capital project

Jessica Korzelius

Once voters approved the 2023 “Reimagined” project for the Batavia City School District, one of the plans was to carve out a separate principal for Robert Morris School, Superintendent Jason Smith says.

Smith said Maureen Notaro had been covering both Jackson Primary and Robert Morris, but that will change early next year.

“With the plan to move kindergarten to Robert Morris beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, this was an opportune time to have a full-time principal to assist with the forthcoming transition and numerous details and scope associated with the capital project. The BCSD Reimagined Project calls for Robert Morris to house Kindergarten, Universal Pre-K, and Pre-School,” he said to The Batavian. “In addition, Mrs. Notaro had been overseeing two buildings, and it was time to dedicate a full-time principal to Robert Morris, given the voter approval of the capital project and the required planning and preparation needs.”

Jessicas Korzelius, who has been the assistant principal at Robert Morris, was approved by the Board of Education this week to move into the principal role as of Jan. 6, 2025. Smith said that the assistant principal position would then be eliminated.

"I am delighted to welcome Jessica Korzelius as the new principal of Robert Morris," he said in a press release. "Jessica has proven herself as a dedicated and highly effective leader, serving as assistant principal at both Robert Morris and Batavia High School. Her deep understanding of our district and commitment to student success make her the ideal fit for this role. As we prepare for our grade restructuring and our capital improvement project, Jessica’s leadership and expertise will be essential in ensuring a smooth transition and continued excellence at Robert Morris. We are excited to support her as she steps into this new role."

There are currently 103 students at Robert Morris, and “we expect to have around 250 to 300 students at Robert Morris upon completion of the capital project,” Smith said.

Prior to her administrative roles, Korzelius served as a classroom teacher at Batavia Middle School from 2014 to 2021, where she taught grades five and six. She also held teaching positions in Florida at Orange Ridge Bullock Elementary.

Korzelius holds a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY Brockport, a Master's degree in Literacy, and a Bachelor's degree in Childhood Education from the University at Buffalo. She maintains professional certifications as a school district leader, school building leader, literacy specialist (birth to 12), and childhood education teacher (grades one to six).

“I am truly honored to be named the new principal of Robert Morris. Having been part of this community as assistant principal, both here and at Batavia High School, I know how dedicated our students, staff, and families are," Korzelius said in the release. "I want to thank the BCSD Board of Education and our administrative team for their support throughout my career. I am excited to continue working alongside them during this pivotal time for our district. I look forward to supporting our youngest learners as they grow and achieve their full potential.”

The board approved a starting salary for the Robert Morris principal of $100,000.