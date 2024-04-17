Next up for new county jail are training and safety measures, filling gaps

Now that most of the physical portion—the $70 million structure and internal components—of the new Genesee County Jail on West Main Street Road in Batavia is in place, Deputy Jail Superintendent Jeffrey Searls says the organizational part is next, and it is the most crucial part as far as the facility's safety and operation are concerned.

Genesee Justice has been moved out of the old jail downtown to its new quarters, and the focus is on training for those employees who need to know the lay of the land, Searls said during this week’s Public Service meeting.

“The main thing for us now will be getting training hours in and hitting all the topics for the Commissioner of Corrections standards. So we're working with them; their commission is sending at least one person out every other week to work with the transition team and myself on helping classifications and training several. Towards the end of May, we're going to start classes where all the CO’s are coming over, we’ll have a 36-hour class, three days to get everyone through and on board,” he said. “The Commission is also looking for much more training in our control room operations. So what we have done is with the transition team, basically being subject matter experts of the facility, have trained up a number of senior officers and training officers providing security 24/7 now, and then we are systematically training everyone one by one, multiple times working shifts, working security, but also going through the physical plans of the facility — understanding it and getting to know it and through operations and the control room, which are very, I don’t want to say difficult, but there’s a lot of moving parts within the control room.”

Searls, who worked 23 years with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, began his role at the jail in December. According to an online bio, he has skills in collaborative problem-solving, coaching, security policy development, strategic thinking, leadership, criminal justice and supervisory abilities.

He said that the new jail would hold an open house for the public to tour the facility, likely during the ribbon-cutting on May 10. Inmates won’t be moved in until everyone is comfortable with the procedures for picking up and dropping them off and the other protocols, he said.

Staff and other agencies, including law enforcement and fire departments will also review potential crisis situations, he said.

“We’ll get Batavia Fire going through doing the training on a regular schedule of Monday night training. So we’ll let them get out there, get full tours, know where everything is, all what they need to know for combating a fire there. I'll have more schematics come through,” he said. “We’re planning on having a law enforcement day. We have a lot of support; the sheriffs’ jail superintendents from around the area who have supported us along the way come through … we'll have the different shifts of the deputies … go through what the procedures will be at the facility, and how things will be the same or different for picking up and dropping off.”

Undersheriff Brad Mazur said that there are six correction officer vacancies, with four candidates in the background check phase. There are nine female correction officers in place since the new facility will house both males and females.

Due to increased staffing needs for basic operations, work detail programs may be negatively impacted, according to Mazur’s report of the first quarter of 2024. CO training for the new jail, as Searls mentioned above, will result in an increase in overtime, the report states. Overtime in the first quarter was $90,318.

The average daily male population was 60, with 46 females being boarded out at a cost of $18,445, not including March, because that bill had not been received yet. The cost of meals was $38,778.47, at $2.11 per meal for 18,333 meals.

During the meeting, Assistant Director of Emergency Communications Peter Hendrickson Jr. and Director Frank Riccobono reviewed the increased calls for service amidst the staffing shortage of two dispatcher vacancies. Calls have increased 13.78 percent since 2022, with a 36 percent rise in mental health-related calls.

Director Frank Riccobono didn’t run the total numbers, he said, “but my gut feeling is they’re way up.”

“We're starting to get mental health calls involving 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds that back, you know when I first started, was unheard of. Right now, any mental health call is a two-car response until we can prove otherwise. There's been cases around the country where a juvenile ends up getting access either to a firearm or to some other type of weapon. So we have to play it safe until we can determine otherwise. It's a changed world,” Riccobono said. “We all know we're dealing with more children coming from broken homes. I’m certain that's probably part of it. But the inability to cope today seems huge, whether it's a child or an adult. I mean, we're getting calls that, you know, people can't even talk to their neighbor anymore, it seems, without having the police involved, and never in our day would we have done that.”

Sheriff’s Office deputies have had training with Genesee County’s Mental Health Department to help them respond to mental health calls, and they have access to a multi-county Spectrum crisis response, which has either determined that no response is warranted or has sometimes taken 45 minutes to arrive, he said.

“People have talked to me about children in crisis,” Legislator Marianne Clattenburg said. “It’s difficult enough to talk to a 9-year-old … and then to wade into that by yourself, I want to make sure there’s help.”

Deputies have an iPad to make Telehealth calls to a doctor for guidance when needed, Riccobono said.