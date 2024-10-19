Not your ordinary DMV, Genesee County's staff wants to make your visit 'the best it can be'

Kendal Watson, a motor vehicle representative, demonstrates ringing the bell at the Genesee County DMV, which 16-year-olds are invited to do when they first pass the written test for their driver's licenses.

Photo by Howard Owens.

After more than two years at the same job, Brittany Hausfelder still looks forward to it, from the camaraderie of her co-workers to the positive response of customers.

That’s not exactly what you might expect from a motor vehicles rep, given the atmospheres and reputations of those departments with long lines and staff with short tempers.

“We have a great crew of employees here, and that stems down from the top line. So our bosses are great. And then we do have a good group here. We all get along. We all help each other so that just makes coming to work a lot easier. I have never woken up and said ‘Man, I don’t want to go to work today,’ and I think we’ve all had jobs where we’ve definitely felt like that, so I’ve loved it since I started,” Hausfelder said Friday at Genesee County’s Department of Motor Vehicles. “We do have people every day that come in from the public saying how great it is to come to our DMV versus big city ones, how they see a difference. We're so friendly. We really try to help. So I think just hearing that too makes you internally want to help more and do better because you see the results coming right in.”

And in the last six months, it has only gotten better, with dress-down Fridays in Buffalo Bills gear to benefit local charities, a special ring-the-bell incentive for teens who pass their written driving test, a whopping and slightly secretive enthusiasm to win big in this year's Halloween costume contest (fair warning to the county manager) and overall helpful attitudes from staff and management.

Bigger city DMVs seem to fit the mold of herding people through to get the job done, but that’s not the atmosphere at Genesee County’s DMV, and it’s a purposeful difference, Deputy County Clerk Debbie Underhill said.

“I think we’re one of few DMVs that answers their phone,” she said. “I’m a customer service person. I have been my whole life. I want you to come in and be greeted and one stop. I don't want multiple trips, you know. I want to make your experience the best it can be in one stop, if at all possible. That doesn't always happen, but that's the goal.”

Underhill has been with the department for more than 20 years, holding the position of deputy clerk for the last four. When she does her staff training, she focuses on team bonding and the aspect of quality customer service, she said, adding that she’s willing to step out of her office and walk the walk.

“I’m out on the floor working right along with the girls and helping, assisting as needed,” she said. “I love helping people.”

Customers have responded favorably, with verbal compliments, online five-star ratings, treats from Tim Horton’s, flowers and thank you cards, she said.

Not every 16-year-old takes them up on the offer to ring the bell after passing the written driving exam, but when one does, others in the office and lobby cheer and clap to make it a fun, memorable experience. A staff member came up with the idea of recognizing one of the regular occurrences in the DMV that previously went without so much as a whimper.

During his annual report presentation earlier this week, County Clerk Mike Cianfrini mentioned the department’s improved flow since being able to recruit and retain a full staff. His department had been down one or two employees in the Motor Vehicle and Records departments for at least the past year, he said.

“It was intermittent; someone would leave, or they weren’t working out, and we were without a full staff,” he said.

He attributed the retention of staff for about the last six months to a pay raise as part of labor negotiations with the CSEA union. During the meeting, he thanked county legislators for approving that deal, acknowledging that it made the difference between hiring and keeping people.

“The staff has said it; we're now able to actually hire people and keep them,” he said. “They don't come in, work for six months, and then say, fine, I can make $3 an hour more working somewhere else and leave. So thank you all.”

In turn, Legislative Chair Shelley Stein praised his work and department, as “the change has been amazing,” she said, and “your staff is welcoming, friendly, ready to greet people. It is a reflection of leadership.”

Cianfrini did refer to the occasional need for the department’s security guard, which was for “nothing violent,” but to address a couple of issues when a customer was yelling or swearing about an issue.

“They can just walk in and tell them enough, and it not be me or Deb,” he said. “So that’s been a huge help.”

During a walk-through of the DMV on Friday, Cianfrini nodded to staff members wearing the signature red, white and blue Bills garb. They pitch in donations to wear the gear on Fridays, and the collection goes to a local charity. So far, it has supported Genesee Cancer Assistance, Genesee County Animal Shelter, Crossroads House, and others, Underhill said.

The shift in focus has been on that customer service component, including when prospective employees interview, Cianfrini said.

“And that's one of the things that we do really stress when we're doing the interview, is we try to focus on finding people that we think have not just the knowledge to be successful, but also the personality to put the image out there that we want: friendly, welcoming, that's what we're really looking for when we do the interviews,” he said, answering if any services have been added. “The services are the same; it’s just the manner in which we provide them.”

Speaking of services, there has been a “big development” in the DMV for revenue sharing with New York State, he said. Previously the county would receive 12.7% of transactions processed in person and nothing if done online, which has now been changed so that the county receives an across the board 10.75% for all transactions.

Vehicle use tax revenue is projected to be approximately $410,000 for the year, which is an increase of $25,000 from 2023, he said.

On the declining end, local mortgage tax is expected to decrease, going from $481,000 in 2023 to $425,000 this year, “given the significant increase in interest rates and declining housing market,” Cianfrini said in his report. He is uncertain as to what 2025 will bring for mortgage tax since it will be the first of an election year, so his department is estimating it to be about $450,000.

County Clerk Michael Cianfrini

Photo by Howard Owens.

Deputy County Clerk Debbie Underhill

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Thank you cards from satisfied customers.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Thank-you flowers as one of many gestures for staff at Genesee County DMV.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.