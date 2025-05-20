One of eight Genesee County school districts fails budget vote Tuesday

Most of the school budgets in Genesee County passed during Tuesday’s vote, with Oakfield-Alabama district residents saying no to a proposed $25,555,345 budget 198 to 171.

Here are the results as reported by each district:

Alexander Central School’s Proposition 1, the budget, passed by 75 yes to 24 no.

Proposition 2, equipment capital reserve fund, authorizing the board to “expend $122,000 from the existing 2022 Equipment Capital Reserve Fund for the acquisition of Computer Hardware with an estimated cost of $7,000, Chromebooks with an estimated cost of $64,000, (1) enclosed trailer with an estimated cost of $11,000, and (1) bus snow remover with an estimated cost of $40,000 as permitted by law,” received 89 yes votes versus 19 no.

The election of Board of Education members gave 69 votes to Christopher Mullen for the on open seat, with two write-in votes.

Batavia City School District passed.

Byron-Bergen Central School Superintendent Patrick McGee said he was “proud to say our school budget and propositions passed this evening.”

The district’s budget passed 266 yes to 90 no, and Proposition 2 for a bus purchase also passed by 264 yes to 89 no.

“Thanks to all who came out to vote,” McGee said.

Board of Education seats went to Kim Carlson with 305 votes, Rich Pringle with 296 and Heidi Ball, 291. (Plus there were nine write-ins.)

Elba Central School’s budget passed by 94 yes to 17 no, and the district’s Capital Outlay Reserve Fund vote was approved with 90 yes and 21 no votes.

Proposition 3 to “expend from the Capital Bus and Vehicle Replacement Fund to purchase 1 (one) 28-passenger school bus,” also passed by 98 yes to 13 no.

One Board of Education seat went to Michael Riner for a five-year term. There were no voting tallies available for him.

Le Roy Central School District residents gave approval by three times or more with a yes vote of 275 to 92 no for the general budget, and 314 yes and 54 no for the library budget.

Two Board of Education candidates, Peter W. Loftus and Rachael Greene, were each voted in for three-year terms by 319 and 311, respectively. Woodward Memorial Library Trustee candidate Michael Iten was given 326 votes for one open seat.

Oakfield-Alabama Central School's budget failed with 198 voters no and 171 voting yes. Board of Education members Kevin Beuler and incumbent Justin Staebell each received 319 votes for two open seats.

The Batavian reached out to Superintendent John Fisgus for comment Tuesday evening and he asked for emailed questions. We had not heard back by the time of publication, and will follow up with his comments.

Pavilion Central School’s budget was approved by residents with 113 yes and 24 no votes, and the library tax levy vote also passed by 99 yes to 37 no.

Board of Education members Callin Ayers-Tillotson received 110 votes and Margaret Gaston 113, each for five-year terms, while library trustee votes came in at 122 for Stephen Gould and 114 for Timothy Wasiewicz, each for three years.

Pembroke Central School’s budget was given 250 yes to 71 no votes, and the request to purchase school buses was also approved by 250 yes to 69 no.

One school board seat for a five-year term went to Jessica Edwards with 290 votes.

Proposition 3 (Corfu Public Library) was approved by 243 yes to 76 No, and the library’s board election for two three-year seats went to Michael Doktor, with 276 votes, and Michael Hobbs, 277.