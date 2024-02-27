Opining at council conference session about budget, water, medians

Stafford resident Frank Loncz, who owns rental properties in the city of Batavia, decided to share some thoughts and ask questions during Monday's City Council conference session at City Hall.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Whether they were about dirty roadway medians, lackadaisical city management, confusing water bills, misspoken words from a colleague, ongoing pokes to council members gone quiet, or in defense of a perceived job well done, comments were plenty and varied Monday evening at City Hall.

Sammy DiSalvo picked up the gauntlet on behalf of a group of citizens that gathered two weeks ago to discuss a mix of concerns, from ugly city entrances and Batavia’s bedroom community persona to a lack of better-paying jobs, less empathy for the taxpayer and a potential plan to tap nonprofits to pay a fee for city services.

Frank Loncz, one of four speakers during Monday evening’s conference session, didn’t speak for long, but that wasn’t the point. “If you don’t show up to say something, then don’t complain about it,” he later said.

Although he’s not a city resident, he does own rental properties and wanted to know how the water system works when both the water and sewer operate from one meter but are separated on his bill.

“And for the one rental that I’m working at, I get a quarterly bill for $36.37, and I’m not using any water at all,” he said, pointing to the proposed 2-cent tax rate increase. “It’s like, okay, if nobody's here to speak, it’s very easy to get, you know, two cents. Okay, what happens the next time? It's like, we went through that, we didn't have any complaints, not a lot of people were really interested, let's make it a nickel, or, you know, that's something we could go back to all the time. It's like, if people don't come out and speak about it, nothing changes. Everybody’s just fat, dumb and happy.”

DiSalvo questioned Batavia’s direction, especially given that he couldn’t find an updated strategic or comprehensive plan on the city’s website, he said. The latest version was from 2017, except for a 2023-24 pdf.

“Whatever direction y’all want is not recently updated for us to read. It’s not transparent. Cities like Oswego laid out solid plans, such as a city map with each of the coming years highlighted in a different color, and then Oswego color-coded which street projects were in the pipeline for the next five years, available on their website,” he said. “This is full transparency. North Tonawanda supported their farmer’s market so intensely that it was voted one of the best in the nation. It feels like much of our current strategic plan is loose with timeframes and wishes. Commitment is difficult in case you miss deadlines, I understand, but that doesn’t mean it should be avoided.”

He made some suggestions, including a citizen survey and watchdog group that would monitor council to ensure there is sufficient communication and transparency between the city leaders and residents. He said that he hopes council members hear his words and consider taking action to alleviate the mistrust that exists amongst constituents.

“Whether you think anything I have said is true or false, the fact is people are perceiving things this way and are unhappy with how some things are. The sign of a good leader is not to defend but to say, ‘I hear people's perceptions of what is happening. I hear the complaints over what we are or are not doing. I hear that people are upset with X or Y. I see that people don’t trust us for right or wrong reasons. We need to change things we do and do better so these complaints and perceptions don’t exist, and so we better fulfill our role,’” he said. “That is what I hope council walks away from this meeting with.”

City resident John Roach has continuously poked the bear in terms of seeking clear-cut answers from council members Bob Bialkowski and Tammy Schmidt, both of whom previously said they wouldn’t vote for any tax rate increase. He has asked before and again on Monday for what exactly they would cut to keep the tax rate flat. Neither council member responded.

Bialkowski did speak up just as the group was going to begin the budget public hearing, as he wanted to clarify that, as a member of the Audit Advisory Committee, he didn’t review and approve of the 2024 budget. In fact, that committee only reviewed the 2022-23 budget, Bialkowski said.

Councilman-at-Large Rich Richmond had said during the last council meeting that Bialkowski was good with everything in the budget per those Audit Advisory meetings.

“This has nothing to do with that. We were in total compliance, and we met all the goals. We were continuing to contribute to the reserves, the auditors gave a very high grading, and it had nothing to do (with the upcoming budget),” Bialkowski said. “We discussed the upcoming budget in budget workshops.”

Council President Eugene Jankowski.

Photo by Joanne Beck.

"Just as a rule, I don't know how other council members feel. But if I could have a zero budget or a zero tax rate, we would. But we look at our core services, and we look at the expenses to maintain those services. Then, we come up with a tax levy based on our other incomes, our other grants, and our other sources of revenue. And we do the best we can,” Jankowski said. “There's been some years where, for example, when the nursing home became on the tax rolls, we lowered taxes that year because that made a big difference in our tax levy. So we tried to keep it as low as possible based on the need.

“So it's not just two cents. Last year, it was zero. And the year before that, I believe it was zero. And now we can't maintain that with all the increases; we just can't maintain it. So we have to do something,” he said. “And I'm not for laying off any police or firemen or public works people at this point. We're at bare bones as it is. So this is where I stand.”

No one spoke during the budget hearing itself. Council is expected to vote on the $37 million budget during its business meeting on March 11. The budget includes a proposed 2-cent per 1,000 assessed property value increase or $2 a year for a home assessed at $100,000. There is also a proposed 19 cents per 1,000 gallons of water increase and an $8 water meter increase.