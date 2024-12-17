Pavilion CSD voters overwhelmingly approve capital project and energy contract

Pavilion Central School’s $24.5 million capital project vote passed Monday night by an overwhelming 100 to 18, which means future renovations, upgrades and replacements to several areas at the elementary and middle-high schools both inside and out on the properties.

“The Pavilion Central School District Board of Education and District Planning Committee have worked hard to ensure the items in this project will support our mission to provide a challenging educational environment that prepares every child for a productive life in a global society,” Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman said in the district’s video presentation. “This project updates our instructional spaces and prioritizes educational opportunities. It also improves and maintains our beautiful school facility, something we at PCS are very proud of. Projects like this are necessary to improve both the programming and facilities in which our children grow and learn.”

Highlights listed for the project include:

A refresh of the main gym floor, bleachers and backstops; a kitchen update; restoration of roofs, media center/library, the cupola and tennis courts; upgrading the clock and public address systems, theatrical lighting, fire alarm and soccer stadium lighting to LED; and replacing the 1936 plumbing at the middle-high school.

Renovation or replacement of the main office, media center/library, boiler plant, band room air heating unit, playgrounds, office carpeting; relocating the art room; upgrading the fire alarm system; restoration of roofs; and improving main entry sidewalk at the elementary school.

Funding for the project is to include no additional tax from district residents by using $5.51 million in capital reserves and receiving 77.5% in state building aid for the total $24.5 million cost, school officials said.

This is considered to be “the first project of this size” in at least 25 years, Hoffman said.

Monday’s vote included an energy performance contract, which also passed by 103 to 14.

That contract is to update lighting to LEDs for energy savings that will pay for project costs, officials said, and increase energy efficiency at the district. Perhaps most important is the point that “by putting this project before the voters, our school can gain an additional 10% of aid on the energy performance contract project,” Business Official Don Childs said.

“The exciting thing is if we go to the public and the public approves the project, just improving the savings and efficiencies to the district will save us an additional 10% on the project,” he said.