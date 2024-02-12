Led by Coaches Alison Diskin and Kayla Heinlein, Pembroke celebrates a third straight win for Division I during this year's Genesee Regional Cheerleading Championship Saturday evening. Alexander won Division II. Pembroke also included the winner of Ronald McDonald House All-Star, Ashley Johnson, shown below.
Submitted Photos
Pembroke and Alexander win the Genesee Regional Cheerleading Championship
