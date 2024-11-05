Pub Coffee Hub owner sad to close, but ready to move on

File Photo of Rob Credi

Photo by Howard Owens

Pub Coffee Hub owner Rob Credi has mixed but confident feelings about his latest decision to close the shop at 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia, after a four-year run.

Credi announced the news on social media Tuesday and talked to The Batavian about prioritizing his work and family life. Pub Coffee Hub will close on Nov. 16.

“There’s nothing wrong with the business; it’s a profitable business. I think that we really exceeded my expectations. I feel like we really hit the ceiling for as how much we can grow in this space. I was actively looking for somewhere to move the coffee shop to, which is why I was originally engaged in conversations with (realtor) Gavin when the whole Gilliana's thing came up. But there wasn’t really anything that was worth moving the whole shop into … that would give us the greatest opportunity to expand and grow. So that was my first choice was to move it somewhere … and the second option was to see if someone wanted to take it over, whether it was buying the business as a whole and continuing this Pub Hub or just buying the assets and starting their own coffee shop,” Credit said, explaining that nothing worked out for any of those options. “And ultimately, you know, my life will be so much easier if I just wash my hands and call it a day. It’s been a great run. No regrets. We did incredibly well, and I’m happy with what we were able to do.

“So 99% of me is very sad, but the 1% is like, selfishly speaking, happy to get that off of my plate,” he said. “It’s nice because my staff is great; they really do run the day-to-day for me, but there’s still so much that I still need to do that they can’t do for me. So, being able to take that off my plate, we prioritize my young son at home, more that I want to be more available for, and then with my actual full-time job and everything, it’s just going to make my life a little bit easier.”

He currently has five part-time staff, and he is very grateful to them for being dedicated workers, as he is the customers, many who were regulars and most likely will continue to get their coffee and food orders up to the last day of closing, which is Nov. 16, he said.

Credi considered staying open a while longer, but he didn’t want to get into the holiday season, when Pub Hub sold a lot of gift cards, and then have to deal with closing later and the potential for issuing refunds and unused cards. So, mid-November would give a couple of weeks’ notice to everyone and not get into that, he said.

An entrepreneur at heart, Credi bucked the odds by opening the coffee shop on the east end of town, moving into the Harvester Center complex formerly occupied by Moon Java and building up a business frequented not only by coffee lovers but by folks who enjoyed mingling and meeting and conducting business and arts events. He served as a spokesman of sorts when the avenue was torn up and parking became an issue, advocating for better communication between small businesses and municipal leaders.

Credi also opened the Crapshoot Kitchen & Commissary and Xavmen Ramen just down the street in the same complex, closing them after a stint of finding some success with the takeout ramen place and hosting a Puerto Rican takeout restaurant for a short time.

He continues to serve as business manager for Shush Wine Bar LLC (the actual name will change once opened next spring 2025) at 41 Jackson St. in the former Gilliana’s restaurant, in downtown Batavia, and looks forward to that venture owned by Bonnie Woodward and family.

Throughout all of his endeavors, Credi understands and appreciates the patronage of loyal customers. On social media, he expressed how “incredibly grateful” he is for the support of his family, wife, customer base, and “trustworthy” staff.

“I couldn’t have taken it on without them,” he said,” “for making Pub Hub what it was.”