Public hearing invites comments about Restore NY grant for Harvester project

2023 file photo of a view from behind the Harvester Center complex in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens

With goals to improve the east side business climate, revitalize a deteriorating Harvester Center in need of rehab and renovation and increase the city’s tax base, City Manager Rachael Tabelski has recommended that City Council agree to submit a grant application for up to $1 million.

The Restore NY grant is available for communities with populations less than 40,000 and requires a public hearing, which has been set for 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, second floor, City Hall.

“The Harvester Campus project qualifies for Restore NY funding for an extensive demolition project,” Tabelski said in a memo to council. “The owners of the Harvester Campus are looking to strategically demolish six buildings at the campus and commit to redeveloping the remaining buildings into a multi-use campus similar to Larkinville in Buffalo.

“Some of the buildings slated for demolition have been cited by the city as unsafe, and in need of demolition. Removal of these buildings will offer additional parking, lighting and green space to support the remaining buildings, businesses and future redevelopment on the campus.”

Larkinville is a collection of businesses, new apartment buildings and public spaces along Seneca Street in the southeast section of downtown Buffalo and has been promoted as “one of the city’s most impressive transformations.”

Where once sat empty warehouses and vacant parcels, the space now accommodates weekly concerts, food truck rodeos, beer gardens, breweries and distilleries.

Harvester Center has struggled to hold onto certain businesses, losing three eateries, a coffee shop, and a children’s entertainment and adults’ fitness venue in the past year or so.

The Restore NY grant project meets several objectives, according to the resolution, including:

Being consistent with the city of Batavia Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Strategic Investment Plan, and Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan.

Facilitating effective and efficient use of existing and future public resources so as to promote both economic development and preservation of community resources.

Developing and enhancing infrastructure and/or other facilities in a manner that will attract, create and sustain employment opportunities where applicable.

The hearing is part of a council conference session that also includes time for public comments and discussion about a $1.85 million Restore NY grant for the Carr’s Reborn project at 105 Main St.; taking out a bond for $2.5 million for water meters and installation; a sidewalk improvement project paid for with a $1.4 million grant; and a request from Tabelski to add a building maintenance worker to public works personnel.