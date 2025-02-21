Public hearings offer opportunities to learn, speak up about proposed budget, tax cap, water and sewer rate

City residents that own property and pay utility costs have an opportunity to learn more and speak up about the proposed 2025-26 budget, which includes 3.5% raises for non-union, management and City Council members; a $50 increase toward city employees’ gym memberships; and 6- and 9-cent increases for water and sewer rates, respectively.

A City Council conference session set for 7 p.m. Monday includes public hearings about the proposed budget, a related tax cap override, and increases that push the water rate to $6.52 per 1,000 gallons and sewer rate to $3.23 per 1,000 gallons. The session will be on the second floor of City Hall.

During a recent council meeting, City Councilman Bob Bialkowski reminded citizens that “this is a good time” for the public to attend and speak up about the budget and related items before council members take a final vote to adopt the $38.8 million plan.

The projected tax rate is $8.46 per $1,000 assessed property value, for a 50-cent decrease from the current rate of $8.96, or a total decrease of $50 per year for a home assessed at $100,000 — if property assessments remain the same.

The entire amount necessary, property and legal be raised by tax to defray the expenditures of the city of Batavia for fiscal year 2025-26 is $7.2 million

Total of all funds is $38,847,699, including City Centre and health insurance costs of $4,405,781, total water, wastewater and workers’ comp of $12,062,421, $511,177 for street maintenance, $486,042 for snow removal, $113,039 for street lights and traffic signals, $300,000 going into sidewalks, $130,000 for parking lots, $617,255 for parks, and $437,423 for inspection.

Other costs include:

$43,391 for Dwyer Stadium and $18,007 for David McCarthy ice rink

$87,847 for summer recreation programs, per a contract with the YMCA

$5,000 for Genesee Orleans Council on the Arts and $14,585 for community celebrations

$256,519 for administrative services, $116,699 for economic development

$269,235 for legal services, $900,000 for general fund reserves

$49,857 for City Council expenses, $160,517 for city manager

Employees, including the Police Benevolent Association, CSEA administrative personnel, are slated for a 2.5% increase, firefighters for a 3% increase and AFSCME, City Council, manager and non-union are to receive a 3.5% increase.

City Council gave itself a raise in April 2022, bumping up its salary from $3,500 to $5,000 for all council members, except the president, whose role earns a larger sum of $7,000, an increase from $4,900. This raise will add another $175 for each member and $245 for the president.

Public safety costs have increased by $800,000 for full staffing, contractual raises, technology subscriptions, additional spending on the Neighborhood Enforcement Team and retirement expenses, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said in the budget summary.

Other matters for discussion include a summer recreation agreement with the YMCA, bid awards, Empire State Development Pro Housing Incentive funding, and a lease agreement with Batavia Players.