Senator Borrello to host Town Hall April 23 in Darien Center

2024 File Photo of Sen. George Borrello at a Le Roy town hall.

Photo by Howard Owens

Senator George Borrello has sent out postcards inviting folks to join him for a town hall meeting later this month to hear about the latest updates on state and local issues.

The session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 23 at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center.

Borrello represents the 57th Senate District, which includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as the western half of Allegany County.

Everyone in the community is welcome to this event. This will also be a time for attendees to share their questions and comments on the material stated.

To contact the senator, email borrello@nysenate.gov or go to borrello.nysenate.gov. His Batavia office hours are noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 420 E. Main St., Batavia, or call 585-507-8139.