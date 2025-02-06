Three children rescued from fire in upstairs apartment on Vine Street, Batavia

Three children were rescued from a fire reported at 3 Vine St. in the city of Batavia at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Kevin DeFelice of Batavia Police Department said.

The Batavia City Fire Department and three ambulances from Mercy EMS arrived at the scene, and firefighters assisted the children out of the home, DeFelice said to The Batavian. A second alarm was put out for the town of Batavia.

The fire was knocked down by 1:06 a.m. as the dwelling's downstairs neighbor, Dennis Adnnissay, heard a smoke alarm detector going off, he said, and he tried to contact the upstairs neighbor to find out if he had heard anything.

"Maybe he had toast burning or something, I don't know, and he wasn't, he's not answering his phone," Adnnissay said. And I came outside on my side of our porch, and the room above it was on fire, flames coming from the upstairs apartment," he said. "And I still couldn't get a hold of nobody. So I came to the front door, knocking and banging on the door, and the kids were yelling out the window that they were trapped and couldn't get out, and I was on the phone at the fire station, and I just couldn't get the door. I got all my family out downstairs and everybody I could out downstairs. And then the fire department came down. I think they might have come on the ladder with two of the kids and then only carried somebody out the front."

The three children were transported to to UMMC for evaluation and treatment.

DeFelice said a Batavia PD will put out a press release once they have more information about the fire.

Photos by Howard Owens