Women in History Month highlights: Wadhams gives stereotypes the boot

The soon-to-be Genesee County Commissioner of Public Works Laura Wadhams, approved to fill the position to be vacated by Tim Hens in June.

Photo by Howard Owens

Similar to many women in the work place, Laura Wadhams keeps different pairs of shoes in her office, but not because she may need a wardrobe change throughout the day or for an evening out.

She never knows when she might need a pair of steel-toed work boots to check out a project.

Wadhams will be the newly promoted commissioner of Genesee County’s Public Works Department to fill the vacancy left by retiring Commissioner Tim Hens in June.

"I’m very much a Type A, technical person. I loved math and science, so I always kind of knew that engineering or healthcare was in my future. My mom (Jean Lichtenthal) was a healthcare professional, but when I got a little deeper into healthcare I was like, nope, this is not my calling. So engineering it was, and I love civil engineering,” Wadhams said during an interview at the county highway department on Cedar Street. “I definitely was drawn to civil engineering because I just love being outside … I’m definitely drawn to civil engineering because of that, just building things and being outside and all of that, which not all engineering disciplines get to do.”

This is the first in a series for Women's History Month to recognize and honor "the societal, cultural, and historical influences women have made (and continue to make) in the United States," and especially in our own back yard.

Wadhams has worked as a civil, staff, and transportation engineer and transportation construction inspector for the New York State Department of Transportation. She was working in the private sector for LaBella Associates when she got a call from Commissioner Tim Hens who was looking to fill the assistant county engineer job in late 2018.

A native of Batavia who graduated from Batavia High School in 2008 and watched her dad, Tom Lichtenthal, work his way to town highway superintendent, Wadhams had a nostalgic tug to her hometown: “If I'm gonna go back to the public sector, I'd rather be at home, and bring all these talents back here to Genesee County and do this work here in Genesee County,” she said.

And Hens was ready to take her.

“She was a perfect candidate to replace me,” said Hens, who is planning his retirement this June after 27 years. “She has done an amazing job in so many different areas, from award-winning bridge projects to airport work, facilities projects and managing the construction of the new county jail. She is an excellent communicator and has the demeanor to work with all different types of agencies, contractors, community leaders, and people.”

A younger Wadhams remembers playing with Matchbox cars on her dad’s Interchange plans spread out at home, giving her an early head start on her future career. She went on to Clarkson University for a bachelor’s in civil engineering, surrounded by about 80% men in the class.

Once out in the consulting world, that split between men and women was more around 60-40, she said, and in Genesee County there have been “a handful of women” doing this type of work. People ask her about it all the time, and it’s all part of the job, she said.

“That’s not something that phases me any more. I think especially civil engineering, it seems like the women in civil engineering can’t be afraid to take up space or own their seat at the table, because you've got civil engineers that work with architects on architecture projects, but then civil engineers sometimes are the project manager standalone. So you have to be able to hold your own in that sense. And I learned to do that definitely early on, I did internships at the DOT, I was out by myself on sign crews and striping crews and setting up work zones, dealing with the public who didn’t want the work zone set up on Route 104 during the day."

As Hens mentioned, she’s taken on big projects, with the $70 million new county jail being her largest one so far. Wadhams was on site working alongside contractors and a team of corrections officers learning the inner and outer details of how a jail operates.

“Paul (Osborn) and I spent hours and hours and hours out there, that was a big project for the county, and it was a very public project for the county,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that the county’s interests were protected, as well as getting the things done and moved along in order to get inmates in there, because at the end of the day, that's what the end goal was,” she said.

What did you learn that you maybe didn’t expect of the experience?

“I’ve done a lot of schools and lots of other higher education projects and bridge projects and things like that, but the security aspect and the jail perspective of that was way more than I ever thought it was going to be. But we were super lucky to have a jail transition team that we worked with every single day to be able to get through those things,” she said. “There were four corrections officers out there full time. So we got to learn a lot from each other, we were teaching them how to read plans, and they were teaching me how to do keys for jail. So we learned a lot from each other. It was a really great team.”

The jail process took her throughout her whole time with the county, beginning in her first two months of hire in 2018 with the design phase, a break during the Covid pandemic period in 2021, and construction for two years, with completion in 2024.

Her other biggest project was the South Lyon Street bridge, which earned an award and was a collaboration with the city of Batavia, where the bridge is located.

“I was a project manager for that one; that was a lot of time out in the field. We're lucky to be able to work with great consultants and engineers and contractors,” she said. “So for us, it's more making sure the county's goals are achieved. It was a big one, definitely the biggest bridge project the county had ever done.”

What did you do?

“So my role as a project manager was basically to oversee the contractors and consultants, and making sure we're keeping things on time and on schedule and on budget, for sure. So, if they had issues out in the field, I'd go out in the field and be like, ‘okay, how do we come up with a plan to solve them?’” she said. “Or, let's figure out a solution to this situation that we're running into, or there's a power line that needs to get moved. Let's coordinate with National Grid, things like that, day to day.”

She understands that her role, especially as commissioner, evolves into “some level of a diplomat” because this position serves as a go-between for the highly technical folks drafting plans and county legislators giving approvals. Many times throughout both projects, either Hens or Wadhams presented updates during legislator committee meetings and answered questions.

“You have to be a decent people person at the end of the day, and have conversations,” she said.

She and husband Andy are parents to “amazing” 4-year-old Emma, born in the thick of Covid in May 2020, and Wadhams loves spending time with her family. This totally unbiased mom said that her daughter is “super fun” and apparently a chip off the block — enjoying building tasks already with Magnetiles and Legos — and will be entering kindergarten this fall.

Her family also includes her sister Jennifer, an emergency room physician’s assistant in Pennsylvania, and brother Andrew, an aeronautical engineer in Colorado.

When not changing her heels for heavy-duty boots, Wadhams spends her free time reading, using her mad engineering skills on DIY home projects, and spending time at a family member’s Conesus Lake cottage during warmer weather.

That doesn’t mean she’ll have all downtime during the summer, as the Engine House is about 60% complete and is on the chores list, with three bridges, roads and culverts. Up next will be the county’s Animal Shelter and Holland Land Office Museum for summer 2026.

She has spoken at career days and will ask kids what they think an engineer looks like, surmising they probably imagine a man with white hair and a pocket protector, she said.

“But my daughter sees me, so to me, that says a lot right there, you know? And if I go to St Joe's and do the Career Day or things like that, I think it's just kind of showing people that it's not one size fits all,” she said. “And that's important to me for people to see, because everyone has different interests, little girls and little boys all play with Legos and … (they might think) I don't know if I could do that for a career. Yeah, you can. You totally can.”

The commissioner’s role oversees seven divisions, 57 full-time and 11 seasonal or part-time employees within the department, including highways and bridges; fleet management; engineering; facility management; parks and forestry; Genesee County Airport; countywide water; and environmental health, which means engineering reviews for water, septic, campgrounds and pools. Her predecessor has built a “great group” here, and Wadhams is excited for this next step, she said.

“He’s the last 27 years. The stuff that he's done and provided for the county has been amazing. I think we did the math once, and 30 to 40% of the structures, the culverts and bridges, have been replaced since he's been here. Like that alone is huge,” she said. “Even the work that he's done for the public water supply and environmental health and things like that, I mean, it's been amazing, so just getting to continue that on is going to be exciting. And then whatever challenges come our way for the next 20 years, we'll take them in stride. I'm excited to do that and kind of leave my mark on our community too, just like he has the last 20 years.”