40 years celebrated during Genesee County DA's retirement gathering

As the ceiling of the Richard C. Call Center rumbled from 75-mile-an-hour winds Saturday evening, a group of about 70 people gathered to pay tribute to one of Genesee County’s finest.

Larry Friedman was bid farewell and best wishes amidst of stream of anecdotes, remembrances, friendship, and his professional career accomplishments as the county’s district attorney for the last 40 years.

“Larry’s a good man. He’s a hard worker, tenacious, and passionate about his cases, that’s why I enjoy working with him,” said Theresa Asmus Roth, program coordinator of the Children’s Advocacy Center, which she fondly described. “It’s a child-centered place, an environment that’s meaningful to our families on the worst days of their lives. They get to come to a place that looks like it was built for them.”

The advocacy center hosts children of suspected abuse during their examinations. It was one of Friedman’s many projects and goals for Genesee County, so that abused children could find safety and comfort in their first steps toward justice. Once a case was developed by medical, psychological, and law enforcement staff, it was fought by Friedman in the courtroom.

As state Assemblyman Steve Hawley said, “we’re all here because of Larry Friedman and the job he’s done in Genesee County.”

“We can expect him and all of law enforcement to uphold the law, and they’re working strongly with all kinds of folks,” Hawley said. “No one wants you to leave. This Legislature takes great pride in recognizing and applauding Lawrence Friedman.”

Hawley presented one of many citations to Friedman, of Batavia, for his efforts to “strive to improve the lives of citizens.” Filling the DA position for six unopposed consecutive terms, with 140 felony jury trials and an 82 percent conviction rate, Friedman demonstrated his “steadfast commitment” to the role, Hawley said.

Nearly two hours of speakers comprised a who’s who of Genesee County, which also included members of the county Legislature, management, Sheriff's Office and BAR Association, city police and various members of legal systems in Genesee and Wyoming counties. They listed his myriad attributes, from providing “faithful, conscientious service” and being “smart, quick-witted and flexible,” to being willing to share his professional enthusiasm as mentor to kids and adults alike.

Peter Guppenberger spoke of Friedman’s civic contributions as a Batavia Kiwanis president, secretary and “keeper of secrets.” The district attorney was instrumental in helping to not only meet the club’s goal of raising $150,000 for a new CAC site, but exceeding it to $212,000, Guppenberger said.

“The power of one, times by like-minded people; that’s Larry’s legacy in Kiwanis,” Guppenberger said.

While most speakers took to the podium that was front and center, Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun opted to mill about the room regaling the audience with a story about how Friedman once loaned Mohun his three-cylinder, impressively powerful motorcycle after Mohun’s new Mustang convertible got towed away after being parked in the front of the courthouse.

Following several weeks of abiding patience, Friedman finally asked where his motorcycle was, as Mohun was enjoying it. Mohun eventually retrieved his vehicle from impound and returned Friedman's motorcycle, he said with a smile. Mohun spoke highly of his colleague and friend and said he believes that Genesee County is “a hell of a lot better place to live” because of Friedman’s presence.

“Because of that man right there,” he said, pointing out Friedman at a nearby table.

Incoming District Attorney Kevin Finnell, who will begin his term in 2022, acknowledged that his predecessor will be “a tough act to follow.” Friedman’s enthusiasm stems from his love of the law and to serve as prosecutor, Finnell said, adding that the entire county legal system deserves credit.

“I’ll do my best to continue their legacy in Genesee County,” he said. “You’re out here enduring this weather because of what Larry did. He’s loyal, to the staff and to the people who worked with him. He’s humble; he never wanted the spotlight; he would share it with the rest of us. Thank you Larry for taking the time to work with me for the last two years.”

When it was Friedman’s turn at the microphone, he dispersed the spotlight once again by asking anyone who has worked with him over the years to join him at the podium. One by one, he recognized their “phenomenal assistance” and thanked them for it. He also acknowledged aspects of the 16 departments that have worked with him over the years, from probation and information technology to county management and the defense department.

“I’m very grateful to the County Legislature … the Legislature realizes the need for public safety. They understand it, they respect it,” he said. “I feel so privileged to be able to serve this county. Thank you to all of you to be here despite COVID, despite the weather. And thank you to Jeanne (Walton) for being responsible for all of this, and for the committee.”

He had joked that he initially wasn’t going to retire, but he then saw that a Committee to Retire Larry Friedman had been formed by Walton, so he had to do it. He and Walton, (photo below with Friedman), plan to move west to California to be closer to family, which includes his daughters Suzanna and Rebecca.

The committee also includes Vicky Muckle, Lacie Snell, Mary Ann Wiater, Kevin Finnell, Fred Rarick, and Tom Williams.

Top photo: Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun shares stories about his friend and colleague, Genesee County District Attorney Larry Friedman during a retirement gathering Saturday at the Richard C. Call Center in Batavia. Guest speakers also included incoming District Attorney Kevin Finnell, Genesee County Legislature members Gary Maha and Shelley Stein, Assistant City Police Chief Chris Camp and City Judge and attorney Tom Burns. Friedman thanked the roomful of attendees, which included a portion of colleagues he has worked with, above, over the last 40 years of his legal career.