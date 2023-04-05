Are your culinary skills a sure bet? The Crapshoot Kitchen & Commissary has space for rent

There’s a joke between Rob Credi and his wife Karie about a nickname they’ve dubbed a part of their home. Rob periodically makes dinner, and sometimes it comes out really good, and other times, not so much. So they call the culinary space Crapshoot Kitchen.

It’s a name that stuck for his latest business venture that will rent opportunities for starter businesses and organizations to get going in the culinary field for take-out meals and food items. The Crapshoot Kitchen & Commissary is located at 56 Harvester Ave., in The Harvester Center, on the east side of Batavia.

“You’re standing in the vestibule now,” Credi said during a walk-through of the street-level site Tuesday afternoon. “So when you walk in this way, this is my space. And this is all a commercial commissary kitchen, meaning that I’m building the entire kitchen, putting in the hood and all the equipment, and all that for someone who wants to come in and use it to prepare food in a certified kitchen, for sale to public consumption.”

He plans to rent it out to three or four operators, ideally food businesses that would be using the space on a regular basis. He already has one committed vendor who makes Puerto Rican cuisine, and potentially a baker. Both vendors were referred by Batavia Development Corporation, he said.

The space can be rented by the hour or the month, for organizations wanting to make, say, cookies for a fundraiser, or take-out restaurateurs wanting to establish themselves.

Credi’s space is 1,400 square feet and will include a long counter, kitchen area, 13-foot hood, baking equipment, coolers, storage lockers, prep stations, tables, and a few chairs for patrons waiting for a food pick-up.

Large solid pillars form a visual wall that begins the separation between Credi’s place and what will be Windy Brew, a pub and tasting room owned by Bill and Michelle Snyder. They wanted to wait until their permits were received before talking details about their place, but prior planning board meetings have teased that the place will feature pretzels and pizza, craft brews from the site’s brewery in Strykersville and elsewhere, and music.

Property owners John Wachter Jr. and John F. Wachter III will be taking care of the front and back spaces with steel framing and all-glass vestibules, for two entry/exit ways. There has also been talk about converting part of the rear exterior into a beer garden green space and additional parking, Credi said. He hopes to have the site up and running by June. He estimated that combined, the space is about 3,500 square feet.

His commissary venture was largely based on the idea of food truck owners needing a kitchen to prepare, pack and work out of for their mobile businesses, he said. There is a large garage door at the back that trucks can back right up to load and unload equipment and supplies, he said. In addition to the shared space, renters would have access to dry and cold storage, equipment, and educational resources.

“While the primary purpose of the kitchen is to serve as a prep kitchen for most members, there are also very limited spots available for those looking to conduct a more retail-oriented and customer-facing business operation through the use of its streetside retail counter,” Credi said.

No newcomer to the business world, Credi owns Coffee Pub Hub just down the street, to the right of the Crapshoot. Although he has at times complained about issues of city protocol, lack of communication and tight parking, Credi has been amazed and thankful that recent road construction didn’t dampen customer enthusiasm to keep coming back for his specialty coffee drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and new bubble teas.

“The coffee shop is doing fantastic,” he said. “We had one of the best weekends we’ve ever had. It’s building of the brand.”

So perhaps that answers why he is investing in another site on the same street, but The Batavian asked anyway: why, after your previous complaints?

“That is a question that I asked myself many times a day. Honestly, I like this project, I don't want to say it's not for me, because, obviously, you know, I'm behind it, and I am gaining from it, but it's like a community focus thing. Like, it's more for other people than it is for me. I've done the coffee shop so far, which, this is my business, and I'm trying to make money and provide a service to the city,” Credi said. “But this is more to help other people, which I like about it, which is something I've always kind of done behind the scenes if anyone had a question about starting a business. I obviously do care a lot about the city of Batavia. And that's where a lot of my frustrations come from, is seeing things that could be done better that aren’t.

“But at the end of the day, I think with Tammy Hathaway, she's been great as far as an investor for the city. And I think working with her on a project like this has kind of restored my faith in the direction it's going. We don't get all the limelight and excitement as they do in the downtown projects or the low to maybe middle-income housing project on Ellicott. But there's enough to be said for this building. I think this building has a lot of promise,” he said. “Obviously, I'm investing in a second location in this building. I like the direction that it's going with the new ownership and with Jared in charge. So I see this as a building that's really going to take off and be a huge part of Batavia’s success in years to come.”

For more information or to inquire about space, email [email protected].

Top Photo of Batavia business owner Rob Credi showing his latest venture at 56 Harvester Center, and above, out back of the site, where a beer garden and green space may eventually replace some of the back lot, along with more parking space. Photos by Howard Owens.